Greene King had a merry Christmas

PUBLISHED: 08:43 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:50 08 January 2019

Old Speckled Hen low alcohol beer which has just been launched by Greene King Picture: TOM OFFORD

Tom Offord/Greene King

Pub group Greene King has said it saw “strong” festive trading, with like-for-like sales in its managed pubs jumping 10.9% in the final two weeks to January 6.

The chain, which is based in Bury St Edmunds, notched up record Christmas Day sales of £7.7 million and said it saw all sales categories achieve like-for-like sales growth over the key six-week period.

Greene King said for the 36 weeks of its financial year so far, comparable sales for its pubs rose 3.2%.

But its franchise-run pub partners saw like-for-like net profits fall around 1%, while total beer sales by volume in brewing and brands were up 1.8% and own-brewed sales volumes were down 2.3%.

Greene King said: “While the ongoing uncertainty around Brexit may still have an impact on consumer confidence and spending during the year, we remain confident of our outlook for the financial year.

“We remain focused on our strategic priorities of driving profitable sales growth, developing a more streamlined and efficient organisation, and further strengthening and improving the flexibility of our capital structure to deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

