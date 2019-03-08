Search

New brands boost for £9m retail park with two remaining units 'under offer'

PUBLISHED: 15:44 15 May 2019

Gateway Retail Park will open in Lowestoft later this year. Picture: Urban Edge Architecture

Gateway Retail Park will open in Lowestoft later this year. Picture: Urban Edge Architecture

Archant

A £9m redevelopment of a derelict site is soon to be unveiled, with the potential for further "new brands" arriving in town.

The new Gateway Retail Park development in Lowestoft has been completed on the site of the former Zephyr Cams factory.

Situated on Tower Road in south Lowestoft, the £9.3m park will feature The Range, Aldi, a drive-thru Costa, Card Factory, Greggs and Subway.

Opening this month, Urban Edge Architecture (UEA) is celebrating the realisation of its new build retail park - with the remaining two units at the site "now under offer," according to the development and project managers TPS Development.

The two-hectare brownfield site had been largely derelict after the factory closed in 2002 and was described as "an eyesore" on the town's approach from the south.

The scheme was originally granted planning approval in December 2016 and works started on site in March 2018 as the industrial buildings were demolished.

With the retail park creating up to 155 new jobs and bringing an estimated £26 million to the area's economy, the scheme has provided "an impressive new gateway for the town."

Anchored by The Range and Aldi - with the remaining 15,000sq ft of the two units in between under offer - the scheme includes a new retail terrace, coffee drive thru and a mixed retail and restaurant unit, complete with a remodelled site access, parking provision for around 300 cars and hard and soft landscaping.

With the tenants now starting to fit out around 70,000sq ft of the site, UEA worked with TPS Development on behalf of client Freshwater Group to create "a contemporary response to the requirements of modern out of town retailers."

Tom McNamara, director at UEA, said: "We are excited to see our design finally completed.

"It has been a long journey but the finished development is a quality new retail destination that will boost Lowestoft's economy and offer good local employment opportunities, as well as creating a positive first view of the town from the south."

Mark Newton, director at TPS, added: "It's great to see this scheme finally completed for our client Freshwater Group.

"It's a great testament to the team involved who have worked hard to deliver this new retail facility.

"The retail units are currently being fitted out with the first units opening within the next few weeks.

"The retail park was 75 per cent pre-let prior to completion and we are pleased to announce that the remaining 15,000sq ft is now under offer and will introduce some new brands to Lowestoft."

