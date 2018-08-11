$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')
9 of the prettiest villages you should visit in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 15:34 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 03 September 2020

Thornham, one of the prettiest villages in Norfolk Picture: Chris Bishop

Where can you find some of the prettiest villages in Norfolk?

Norfolk boasts an abundance of beautiful villages. Here is a list of 9 of those beautiful villages which you should visit.

Blakeney

Found along the Norfolk Coast, Blakeney has a National Trust nature reserve as well as views of the coastline to see plenty of wildlife.

The village itself is picturesque with its flint cottages and its roots as a medieval commercial port.

Castle Acre

Taking its name from the castle that was built in the 12th century is this rural village in the north west of Norfolk.

The medieval village is best known for the twin ruins: Castle Acre Castle and Castle Acre Priory. It also has the impressive bailey gate to welcome you into the village.

Great Massingham

With its origins going back to the 5th century, this village has impressive greens as well as several large ponds which create scenic views.

The West Norfolk village has added character with the flint and cobble cottages that encompasses the ponds.

Old Hunstanton

Neighbouring the seaside town of Hunstanton is this quiet village with many sights which makes it one of the prettiest on our list.

There are views from clifftop walks as you pass the Old Hunstanton Lighthouse and the ruins of St Edmund’s Chapel.

Pentney

This more obscure village can be found in the valley of the River Nar, a roman road and settlement runs close to the river.

There are remains of the Augustinian Pentney Priory still stands in the village.

Thornham

A small coastal village in the Norfolk Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It has many historic cottages and other buildings.

If you venture to Thornham Harbour, you’ll see the posts, boats and coal barn which is said to be one of the most photographed landmarks on the North Norfolk coast.

Castle Rising

An old village which has remains of 12th century Castle Rising, it is said that it is one of the most elaborately decorated castle keeps in Noman England.

It was once a village on the main road to the North Norfolk coast, now it is a quiet, tranquil village which is also a conservation area.

Holkham

A historic village with a 25,000-acre estate to its name, within that is the well-known Holkham Hall. The 18th century house is one of the many striking features of the village.

It is also home to the white sands of Holkham Bay which won the Countryfile Magazine Beach of the Year 2018 award.

Wroxham

This village is situated within the Norfolk Broads and is on the busier side of all these villages. Wroxham is part of the Broads National Park and most of the village is a conservation area.

The views from sitting by the river and watching the boats go by contributes to making this one of the prettiest villages in the county.

