7 of the prettiest towns in Norfolk to visit

Sheringham Coast Line Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

Norfolk is a beautiful county. And while we all have our favourite spots, here are some of its most picturesque towns.

Attleborough

This market town boasts a rich heritage and is full of characterful properties and buildings.

It is surrounded by an unspoilt rural landscape which is perfect for a walk or bike ride.

Cromer

A favourite among tourists is this traditional seaside town, which sits upon the wind-swept cliffs where you can overlook the beach.

Its famous pier is an example of the Victorian architecture which still exists in the town.

Gorleston-on-Sea

Found just south of Great Yarmouth is Gorleston, where the beach was named number eight in Tripadvisor’s list of the Best Beaches in the UK and Channel Islands.

But the sights aren’t just on the beach - on a clear day you’ll see amazing views for miles across the River Yare, as well as the great flint walls from the Saxon Shore fort at Burgh Castle.

Holt

This is a historic town with Georgian architecture throughout. The high street is lined with Georgian buildings with charming courtyards and alleyways tucked away.

Its busy centre is surrounded by greenery, creating the best of both worlds. Holt Country Park, an area of more than 100 acres of woodland, is nearby.

Wells-next-the-Sea

Wells is a small seaside town with a population of around 2,000 and was once one of the great ports of eastern England during the Tudor times.

The town is idyllic with its sandy beach, which is surrounded by pine woods and colourful beach huts.

North Walsham

North Walsham’s high street is bursting with colour and character, and you’ll find the market cross landmark in the market square.

It also has the town church of St Nicholas, one of the UK’s largest parish churches.

Sheringham

This seaside town has an award-winning beach and coastal walks, giving people the chance to admire the views of the promenade and beach huts.

Just a stone’s throw away is the National Trust’s Sheringham Park, which boasts miles of hilly countryside.