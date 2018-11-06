674 East Anglian venues come together for Responsible Gambling Week

More than 670 bookmakers, arcades, casinos and bingo venues across East Anglia are taking part in Responsible Gambling Week.

More than 670 bookmakers, arcades, casinos and bingo venues across East Anglia have taken part in Responsible Gambling Week.

The event, the largest yet to promote responsible gambling, is supported by the two biggest gambling charities GamCare and YGam (Young Gamblers Education Trust).

The theme of the week was “Let’s Talk About Responsible Gambling” and practical advice has been shared through social media channels.

The event last week was organised by the Industry Group for Responsible Gambling (IGRG), whose chairman John Hagan said: “Social responsibility is fundamental to the gambling industry’s approach, and we are all dedicated, year-round, to promoting responsible gambling, but what makes Responsible Gambling Week special is that the whole industry is united and engaged.

“We are using the collective networks, venues and staff of all gambling sectors, and our digital channels, to reach a wider audience and raise awareness.”