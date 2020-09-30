40 supermarket jobs on offer as station yard redevelopment moves ahead

Forty new jobs will be up for grabs at a new Co-op supermarket in mid Norfolk.

Central England Co-op is building a new food store off Stony Lane, Reepham, as part of the development of a former station yard site.

The store - along with another new one in Sutton, Cambridgeshire - is set to open by the end of the year.

John Nickson, the Co-op’s operations manager for the area, said: “We are excited about our new stores in Reepham and Sutton and cannot wait to be part of the local communities in both areas.

“The new sites will feature a vibrant and modern store providing customers and members with all of their essentials and also see us invest in the local economy and create jobs for local people during these uncertain times.”

The £10m redevelopment of the site in Reepham’s north will also include a 60-bedroom care home and a mixture of assisted living homes.

Broadland District Council approved the scheme in January last year.

The new buildings are being constructed next to the existing businesses at the site including Kerri’s Farmhouse Pine and the Station Cafe, which will not have to relocate.

The plans will also see Stony Lane widened, trees along it cut back and several other trees removed.

A total of around 150 jobs are expected to be created overall.

Mr Nickson added: “We are now on the lookout for people to take up these roles and would urge anyone interested to head to our jobs website to find out more about becoming part of Central England Co-operative.”

Both full-time and part-time jobs are on offer in role such as store manager, team leader and customer service assistant.

The Co-op said the new store would be powered by 100pc renewable energy and would feature free water refill stations and customer seating both inside and outside.

Applications for the new jobs close on October 9, visit www.cecjobs.coop for more.