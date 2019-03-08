Search

Cigarette ends and dirty sinks - Chinese takeaway slapped with low hygiene rating

PUBLISHED: 16:19 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:30 30 August 2019

4 In Love, which was given a food hygiene rating of 1 after an inspection Picture: Google

Archant

A takeaway has been told it must make major improvements after cigarette ends were found, along with dirty sinks, uncovered food and a chopping board left on the floor.

A council food hygiene inspector gave 4 In Love on Railway Road, King's Lynn, a rating of 1 - the second-lowest out of six grades - after a visit on June 13.

It saw the business told to make improvements for the second time in three months, after being given a rating of 1 after an inspection in March noted: "Cleaning standards could improve."

In June, the inspector said: "Cigarette ends were discarded on the floor in the back room and there was a smell of cigarette smoke. Smoking is not permitted in workplace kitchens or places of work."

It added a "clean" chopping board was stored on the floor, while cooked prawns and rice were being kept at room temperature and food was left uncovered in the fridge.

The food hygiene inspector went on: "You have been repeatedly told that your standard of cleaning is not acceptable. This not only relates to around equipment, walls, floor etc, but also food equipment.

"Of particular disappointment yesterday was the cleanliness of the sinks, which are supposed to be used to clean things in.

"If sinks themselves are dirty, how can you clean things that go in them?"

The inspector said that the kitchen should be given a thorough clean immediately.

But she added: "I have no confidence that you realise the importance of cleaning and disinfection, as this has been highlighted to you numerous times before, but is still an issue.

"Looking over your previous visits, you have a varying record of compliance and a poor knowledge of food safety."

The inspector said the premises would be re-inspected within three months.

A woman who returned calls to the premises said she did not wish to comment on the report. She said the owner of the business was away.

