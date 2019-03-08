Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

Partial refunds offered to users of gym closing for rebrand

PUBLISHED: 11:32 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 21 October 2019

24/7 Fitness gym in Norwich. Pic: Archant library

24/7 Fitness gym in Norwich. Pic: Archant library

People paid up to use 24/7 Fitness gym in Norwich are being given advice before it temporarily closes to rebrand as rival firm PureGym.

PureGym's general manager Jason Elves and colleague Matt Culliton when it opened in Castle Quarter. Pic: ArchantPureGym's general manager Jason Elves and colleague Matt Culliton when it opened in Castle Quarter. Pic: Archant

Some gym-goers have been left confused over what to do with their membership to 24/7 Fitness, Wherry Road. Some have paid upfront for a year, others by monthly direct debit. The gym has sent emails advising people that memberships will 'not be automatically transferred to PureGym.'

Instead, people need to join PureGym themselves with 'details on how to do so made available within the club, prior to the temporary closure,' states the email from the 24/7 Fitness management.

MORE: Norwich gym to close temporarily after being taken over by rival firm

The PureGym, Aylsham Road. Pic: submittedThe PureGym, Aylsham Road. Pic: submitted

You may also want to watch:

When the Norwich PureGym recently opened in Castle Quarter, a number of cheaper memberships at £10.99 a month for a year, compared to the standard £18.99, were offered but it hasn't been confirmed whether these will available at Wherry Road. Membership does not automatically mean you can use all PureGyms, either. However, PureGym manager Jason Elves has confirmed that for £2 extra a month on a membership, this would give access to all three PureGyms; in Castle Quarter, Aylsham Road and the new one in Riverside.

Members of 24/7 Fitness are being advised if they pay by direct debit, the final payments will be amended to ensure they only pay for the period until closure on November 15. For example, if you pay on the first of the month then only a half payment will be paid with no further payments taken beyond November 15.

Those having a 'paid in full' membership for the year will be entitled to a proportional refund for the remaining unexpired membership. Members wishing to do this need to email norwich@247fitness.co and include their name, postcode, date of birth and unique membership number to request this.

Members are being told that 'PureGym's vision is to 'inspire a healthier nation by making great quality fitness facilities available at an affordable price. PureGym has exciting plans for your gym.'

It is believed the 24/7 Fintess gym will be closed for five weeks of refurbishment and rebranding.

Most Read

A47 closed for the next few hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Village could lose its only pub after no interest from landlords

The Bluebell pub in Stoke Ferry could become a home. Picture: Google

Revealed: The Norfolk schools with highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils last year

Thousands of children were persistently absent from state schools in Norfolk in the first two terms of last year, Department for Education figures have revealed. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following an accident on the A143 at Brockdish in which a woman died. Picture: Simon Parkin

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Most Read

A47 closed for the next few hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Village could lose its only pub after no interest from landlords

The Bluebell pub in Stoke Ferry could become a home. Picture: Google

Revealed: The Norfolk schools with highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils last year

Thousands of children were persistently absent from state schools in Norfolk in the first two terms of last year, Department for Education figures have revealed. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following an accident on the A143 at Brockdish in which a woman died. Picture: Simon Parkin

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following an accident on the A143 at Brockdish in which a woman died. Picture: Simon Parkin

A47 closed for the next few hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Travellers move onto Park and Ride site near Norwich

A number of caravans parked on Harford Park and Ride near Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

Desperate donations plea from charity helping children with SEN as demand rockets

Nicki Price, co-founder and manager of SENsational Families. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Wymondham AC claim big trophy haul at Norfolk Gazelles new relay event

The start line Picture: Rowena Leary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists