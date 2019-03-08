Partial refunds offered to users of gym closing for rebrand

24/7 Fitness gym in Norwich. Pic: Archant library

People paid up to use 24/7 Fitness gym in Norwich are being given advice before it temporarily closes to rebrand as rival firm PureGym.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

PureGym's general manager Jason Elves and colleague Matt Culliton when it opened in Castle Quarter. Pic: Archant PureGym's general manager Jason Elves and colleague Matt Culliton when it opened in Castle Quarter. Pic: Archant

Some gym-goers have been left confused over what to do with their membership to 24/7 Fitness, Wherry Road. Some have paid upfront for a year, others by monthly direct debit. The gym has sent emails advising people that memberships will 'not be automatically transferred to PureGym.'

Instead, people need to join PureGym themselves with 'details on how to do so made available within the club, prior to the temporary closure,' states the email from the 24/7 Fitness management.

MORE: Norwich gym to close temporarily after being taken over by rival firm

The PureGym, Aylsham Road. Pic: submitted The PureGym, Aylsham Road. Pic: submitted

You may also want to watch:

When the Norwich PureGym recently opened in Castle Quarter, a number of cheaper memberships at £10.99 a month for a year, compared to the standard £18.99, were offered but it hasn't been confirmed whether these will available at Wherry Road. Membership does not automatically mean you can use all PureGyms, either. However, PureGym manager Jason Elves has confirmed that for £2 extra a month on a membership, this would give access to all three PureGyms; in Castle Quarter, Aylsham Road and the new one in Riverside.

Members of 24/7 Fitness are being advised if they pay by direct debit, the final payments will be amended to ensure they only pay for the period until closure on November 15. For example, if you pay on the first of the month then only a half payment will be paid with no further payments taken beyond November 15.

Those having a 'paid in full' membership for the year will be entitled to a proportional refund for the remaining unexpired membership. Members wishing to do this need to email norwich@247fitness.co and include their name, postcode, date of birth and unique membership number to request this.

Members are being told that 'PureGym's vision is to 'inspire a healthier nation by making great quality fitness facilities available at an affordable price. PureGym has exciting plans for your gym.'

It is believed the 24/7 Fintess gym will be closed for five weeks of refurbishment and rebranding.