Town cancels New Year’s Day fireworks

Cromer has cancelled its New Year’s Day fireworks display, which is watched each year by more than 10,000 people.

Organisers of the Cromer display said they could not hold off on making a decision any longer as they were running out of time to apply for licences and file risk assessments.

Pat West, chairman of Cromer Town Council, said they would also feel irresponsible putting its volunteers on the streets given that the majority of them fell into the age range most at risk of coronavirus.

He said: “After a lot of deliberation and factors being taken into account, we’ve decided that we are going to cancel for January 2021. This is not something we can hold off any longer, because of all the licences we have to have in place, it’s not something we can put together in five minutes.

“Our other consideration is our volunteers who help us in every way. A lot of them are in the over-50s and over-60s group which we would feel very irresponsible putting on the streets to help us in the current climate.

“It’s a massive event, we consulted with the chamber of trade because it affects the businesses - it is usually the kickstart to their year, but we have spoken to the businesses and have the backing of most traders who fully understand the decision.

“The idea is that some of the money that is put towards the fireworks every year by the town council, we will earmark that for January 2022 to make a bigger display.”

He said another reason for the move was so that businesses such as hotels and restaurants would not face cancellations as they would if the event was axed closer to the time.

Mr West said there had been no financial penalty to the council as Titanium Fireworks had agreed to extend itsa contract by another year to make up for the cancelled display.

He added: “Hopefully we’ll come back bigger and better next year once we’ve got back to some sort of normality.”