Search

Advanced search

Town cancels New Year’s Day fireworks

PUBLISHED: 12:23 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 11 August 2020

Enjoying the traditional New Year's Day fireworks display on Cromer Pier with my son - back to North Norfolk for the holidays from university. Since leaving home for new adventures in a new town, he now comes back and sees the place he's grown up in with new eyes. He's come to realise how very lucky we are to live in this amazing, quirky, beautiful place!

Enjoying the traditional New Year's Day fireworks display on Cromer Pier with my son - back to North Norfolk for the holidays from university. Since leaving home for new adventures in a new town, he now comes back and sees the place he's grown up in with new eyes. He's come to realise how very lucky we are to live in this amazing, quirky, beautiful place!

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Cromer has cancelled its New Year’s Day fireworks display, which is watched each year by more than 10,000 people.

Cromer New Year Fireworks 2020 Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020Cromer New Year Fireworks 2020 Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Organisers of the Cromer display said they could not hold off on making a decision any longer as they were running out of time to apply for licences and file risk assessments.

Pat West, chairman of Cromer Town Council, said they would also feel irresponsible putting its volunteers on the streets given that the majority of them fell into the age range most at risk of coronavirus.

He said: “After a lot of deliberation and factors being taken into account, we’ve decided that we are going to cancel for January 2021. This is not something we can hold off any longer, because of all the licences we have to have in place, it’s not something we can put together in five minutes.

“Our other consideration is our volunteers who help us in every way. A lot of them are in the over-50s and over-60s group which we would feel very irresponsible putting on the streets to help us in the current climate.

New Year's Day 2019 fireworks over Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNew Year's Day 2019 fireworks over Cromer Pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

“It’s a massive event, we consulted with the chamber of trade because it affects the businesses - it is usually the kickstart to their year, but we have spoken to the businesses and have the backing of most traders who fully understand the decision.

“The idea is that some of the money that is put towards the fireworks every year by the town council, we will earmark that for January 2022 to make a bigger display.”

He said another reason for the move was so that businesses such as hotels and restaurants would not face cancellations as they would if the event was axed closer to the time.

Mr West said there had been no financial penalty to the council as Titanium Fireworks had agreed to extend itsa contract by another year to make up for the cancelled display.

He added: “Hopefully we’ll come back bigger and better next year once we’ve got back to some sort of normality.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Mother died after heroic attempt to rescue two boys off the coast

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Person dies in seaside resort following cardiac arrest

Paramedics were called to Beach Road in Wells after a patient went into cardiac arrest. Picture: Colin Finch

Where to find 10 of the oldest pubs in Norfolk

Adam and Eve in Norwich dates back to the 1240s Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

15-fold rise in Yarmouth coronavirus cases as latest figures released

A sign warning visitors to observe social distancing measures. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Be prepared for torrential thunderstorms as hot weather continues

A weather warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorcyclist dies after head-on collision

The fatal collision happened on the A1065 at Castle Acre, near the Newton Road turn-off. Picture: Google StreetView

Mother died after heroic attempt to rescue two boys off the coast

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family tributes to loving mother who died rescuing son

Danielle Chilvers, 37, of Swaffham, who died Sunday after she went into the sea at Waxham to save her 14-year-old son who got into difficulty in a kayak. Picture: PA/BRITTANY WOODMAN

15-fold rise in Yarmouth coronavirus cases as latest figures released

A sign warning visitors to observe social distancing measures. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man taken to hospital after town centre ‘incident’

A man has been taken to hospital after an incident on Victoria Road, Diss. Picture: Google Street View

Cordon lifted after officers deal with unexploded device in beach car park

An unexploded device has been found at a carpark at Horsey Gap. Picture: Google Maps.

See inside: this four bedroom home in a converted mill is up for sale in Norfolk’s most expensive village

This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys