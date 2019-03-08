Norfolk B&B named among best in country

Mike and Alison Thomas who run The Old Bakery B&B and quilting retreat. Photo: Mike Thomas Mike Thomas

A Norfolk B&B has been named one of the best guest houses to stay at in the country.

The Old Bakery in Hindolveston has been shortlisted in the 'Bed, Breakfast and Beyond' category of the 2019 Eviivo Awards.

Judges were looking for B&Bs that provide an experience "beyond the ordinary guest house stay" and praised The Old Bakery for its cosy and relaxing atmosphere, stellar accommodation and quirky quilt making facilities.

The shortlist entry reads: "Quilting retreats might seem random but there's something about getting lost in making your own quilt that is sew reel-axing, and that's why this cosy countryside bed and breakfast is such a hit with its guests.

"The quilting retreats include unlimited use of the purpose-built studio, as well as homemade food, drink and sewing supplies."

Mike Thomas, who runs The Old Bakery with his wife Alison, said: "It's really meaningful to us to have been shortlisted as quilting is our passion and we've built the business up against some much bigger hotel-based retreats without advertising just through our reputation and word of mouth."

The awards, which celebrate the best independent guest houses the country has to offer, have eight categories in total and three more Norfolk businesses have been shortlisted.

The Norfolk Mead Hotel in Coltishall has been shortlisted in the 'Tastiest Breakfast' category, with judges praising the hotel for its "outstanding" full English and luxury options, which include a champagne breakfast.

And Hannah Deane who runs Dairy Barns in Hickling has been shortlisted for 'Outstanding Host' as "she even came to the rescue when a couple staying with her crashed their car in a ditch."

Finally, The Bell Inn in Diss is among the shortlist for the awards' 'Hidden Gems' category.

The winners will be announced on October 15 at a London awards ceremony.

