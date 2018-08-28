More than 200 jobs to be lost at Norwich factory

More than 200 jobs look to be lost at a Norwich factory.

Heatrae Sadia produces electric water heating products from its city site at Hurricane Way.

But parent company Baxi Heating UK said the factory looked set to close as it was transferring the production of water cylinders and electric water heaters to Preston.

In a statement the company said the changes were “necessary to make the company stronger and to place it in the best position to face the future challenges and opportunities in the UK’s heating industry” but it recognised the “significant implications” on staff.

It is thought 204 jobs will be lost.

The statement added: “These proposals, if implemented following consultation, will, regrettably, result in significant job losses and the closure of the Norwich site.”

Chloe Smith, Conservative MP for Norwich North, said: “This is terrible news and my first thought is with the staff who will be disappointed, upset, and anxious.

“I ask the company to conduct the process ahead sympathetically and as supportively as possible for the staff affected. Although this appears to be an internal commercial decision I stand by to help in any way I can as the constituency MP.

“It is concerning for our city, coming after some other blows to manufacturing such as Britvic and Colman’s but we do have a strong local and national economy more broadly and I believe we should remain positive about the jobs and opportunities that there are in Norwich.”

Paul Kendrick, Labour city councillor for Catton Grove - where the factory is based - said: “It’s very disappointing, I feel very sorry for the workers concerned and their families. It’s not a nice way to start the New Year.”

Mr Kendrick said he would be speaking to council officers to see if there was any support he could offer and he said it was worrying to see more job losses in the city.

He added: “Working in the private sector myself, away from the council, it’s a very difficult time. There’s a very low level of confidence out there, especially with Brexit.”