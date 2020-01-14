Search

The best 20 pubs in Norfolk as rated by CAMRA

PUBLISHED: 15:16 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 14 January 2020

The Fat Cat Brewery Tap has a rotating selection of real ales, kegged beers and cider. Photo: Fat Cat Brewery Tap

Fat Cat Brewery Tap

When it comes to pubs in Norfolk, we're spoilt for choice - and sometimes it can be hard to chose where to visit.

Pub landlords Justin McKee and Emma Byrne who have taken over The Leopard, but are still carrying on the legacy of former owner Bob. Picture: Ella WilkinsonPub landlords Justin McKee and Emma Byrne who have taken over The Leopard, but are still carrying on the legacy of former owner Bob. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

But the CAMRA's Good Beer Guide has come to the rescue as they have released their list of the 20 best pubs in Norfolk.

The Hop In, in North Walsham, has been rated the best pub in Norfolk. The micropub, which opened its doors in August 2017, was rated highly on the National Beer Scoring System (NBSS) by CAMRA members that visited the premisses between August and October 2019.

The popular pub overtook the CAMRA Norfolk pub of the year 2019 winner, The Leopard, by just 0.1 point.

Each of the establishments are scored on a scale of zero to five ranging from undrinkable to perfect.

The owners of the pub, Richard Cornwall and Nigel Davies, with their partners, Sue Squires and Jane Edrupt, said: "We at the Hop In are delighted that in the last quarter we are the highest rated pub from 20 in our district with a score of 4.0 - very good - excellent beer in excellent condition. Thanks to the support of our loyal customers.

"We offer something a little bit different from your typical pub, we have local and changing brews, music and good conversation.

The Hop In based in North Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Hop In based in North Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"We have a good relationship with our customers, sometimes they ask us to bring in some brews and we will always try our best to help."

Pubs from outside Norwich in the top 20 include Green Dragon in Wymondham, Ploughshare in Beeston and Ship Inn in Mundesley.

The city centre venues within the top 20 include St Andrews Brewhouse, Jubilee, Coach and Horses, Fat Cat Brewery Tap, Red Lion, Fat Cat and Canary, Murderers, Artichoke, Duke of Wellington, Wig and Pen, Kings Head, Trafford Arms, Alexandra Tavern and White Lion.

CAMRA also recognised the top twenty beers on offer in Norfolk and Beeston, Worth the Wait was given at 4.1 rating by members.

The Green Dragon pub. Photo: SubmittedThe Green Dragon pub. Photo: Submitted

Worth the Wait was closely followed by St Andrews Brewhous, Tombland Porter and Fat Cat's Norwich Bitter.

