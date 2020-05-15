Search

Advanced search

New £7.5m office and lab facility will bring 150 new jobs

PUBLISHED: 13:17 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:48 15 May 2020

Workers are back at work on Norwich Research Park, building a new office and lab facility. Picture: New Anglia LEP

Workers are back at work on Norwich Research Park, building a new office and lab facility. Picture: New Anglia LEP

New Anglia LEP

Up to 150 new jobs will be coming to Norwich thanks to a new £7.5m office and laboratory facility now under construction.

The site is a 19,000 square foot facility on the Norwich Research Park.

The facility was funded by a series of partners, with the South Norfolk council investing £3.3m in the building and more than £550,000 towards the infrastructure work.

MORE: Concerns for future of Paperchase store as shop stripped of stock and signage

New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has also contributed £2.5m towards the building and £1.5m to the infrastructure work surrounding the site.

You may also want to watch:

Builders from Walker Construction are now on site under social distancing guidelines, and upon them finishing will see the completion of the James Watson Road, up to Hethersett Lane and this will be followed by a new roundabout at Hethersett Lane to provide access to Quadram Institute.

John Fuller, leader of South Norfolk Council, said: “As we start thinking about the recovery phase that will follow our battle with COVID-19, there has never been a greater need to invest in our commercial infrastructure like offices and laboratories to drive the economy forward.

“I’m pleased that we are playing our part in ensuring our local economy does not miss a beat and making a start on a new phase of Norwich Research Park to make it easier for others to follow behind.”

Chris Starkie, chief executive of the LEP, said: “This is an important opportunity to unlock further sites for development and it will be another flagship scheme for Norwich Research Park.

“It is in one of our Enterprise Zones and directly supports our economic strategy theme of driving business growth and productivity. This is an excellent opportunity to unlock the development of the site.”

David Parfrey, executive chair of Anglia Innovation Partnership (the body that runs Norwich Research Park), said: “A core part of the Norwich Research Park Vision is to deliver regional growth. That means attracting inward investment, building career and employment prospects, and creating an environment for spin-out and supply-chain companies to flourish.

“This new development and supporting infrastructure are great opportunities that complement our Vision and will contribute to the success of the Park.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Seven more care homes report suspected coronavirus outbreaks

Patricia Hewitt, former health minister. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How often can you see all the way to Lincolnshire from Hunstanton this clearly?

The fairground at Skegness, in Lincolnshire, could be seen from Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Paperchase confirms Norwich store has shut permanently

Paperchase in Norwich has had all stock, signs and the till removed. Picture: Archant

‘School will not be school’ - Headteacher’s ‘open and honest’ letter to parents

North Denes Primary School head Debbie Whiting has written an 'open and honest' letter to parents about what lessons will be like for children going back to school Picture: James Bass

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Scientists hope Norwich could be pilot city where everyone is tested for coronavirus

Scientists have suggested everyone in Norwich could be tested for coronavirus. Picture: Mike Page

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seven more care homes report suspected coronavirus outbreaks

Patricia Hewitt, former health minister. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

London woman charged with breaching lockdown in market town

Halesworth in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘It would be heart-breaking’ - Canaries skipper wants to restart but still has concerns

Norwich City skipper Grant Hanley Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City transfer rumours: Club Brugge start the bidding for QPR winger

Bright Osayi-Samuel challenges City defender Max Aarons during QPR's 4-0 defeat at Carrow Road in April 2019, featuring as a late substitute Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24