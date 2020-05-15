New £7.5m office and lab facility will bring 150 new jobs

Up to 150 new jobs will be coming to Norwich thanks to a new £7.5m office and laboratory facility now under construction.

The site is a 19,000 square foot facility on the Norwich Research Park.

The facility was funded by a series of partners, with the South Norfolk council investing £3.3m in the building and more than £550,000 towards the infrastructure work.

New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has also contributed £2.5m towards the building and £1.5m to the infrastructure work surrounding the site.

Builders from Walker Construction are now on site under social distancing guidelines, and upon them finishing will see the completion of the James Watson Road, up to Hethersett Lane and this will be followed by a new roundabout at Hethersett Lane to provide access to Quadram Institute.

John Fuller, leader of South Norfolk Council, said: “As we start thinking about the recovery phase that will follow our battle with COVID-19, there has never been a greater need to invest in our commercial infrastructure like offices and laboratories to drive the economy forward.

“I’m pleased that we are playing our part in ensuring our local economy does not miss a beat and making a start on a new phase of Norwich Research Park to make it easier for others to follow behind.”

Chris Starkie, chief executive of the LEP, said: “This is an important opportunity to unlock further sites for development and it will be another flagship scheme for Norwich Research Park.

“It is in one of our Enterprise Zones and directly supports our economic strategy theme of driving business growth and productivity. This is an excellent opportunity to unlock the development of the site.”

David Parfrey, executive chair of Anglia Innovation Partnership (the body that runs Norwich Research Park), said: “A core part of the Norwich Research Park Vision is to deliver regional growth. That means attracting inward investment, building career and employment prospects, and creating an environment for spin-out and supply-chain companies to flourish.

“This new development and supporting infrastructure are great opportunities that complement our Vision and will contribute to the success of the Park.”