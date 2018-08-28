Search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Norfolk?

PUBLISHED: 10:58 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 01 February 2019

St Mary's House, Brancaster was the most expensive home sold in Norfolk in 2018. Pic: www.jackson-stops.co.uk

The most expensive home sold last year was an elegant Georgian house with a cottage in Brancaster which sold for an eye watering price-tag of just under £3 million.

House prices may be on the wane but not in Norfolk last year which saw the top 10 most expensive homes sold for £1.2 million or above.

The most expensive was St Mary’s House, Brancaster which sold for £2.95 million, followed by Thursford Old Hall for £2.35 million, Hautbois Hall, near Coltishall for £2.2 million, both Tudor mansions and Guist Hall, a late Georgian house for £2.25 million.

MORE: See inside the Norfolk farmhouse with a link to Oscar Wilde

Also in the top 10 of the big spenders were; Creake House, North Creake which fetched £1.95 million, Old Hall Farm, Guestwick for £1.832.5 million, Manor Farm, Colby for £1.7million, Old Rectory, Blickling for £1.55 million, the Old Rectory, South Lopham for £1.335 million and The Rectory, Ashmanhaugh for £1.2 million.

Hautbois Hall is a popular wedding venue and was featured in the EDP early last year.

This top 10 does not include residential properties with substantial businesses or land attached and is based on Land Registry figures just published.

