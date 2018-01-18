Search

Engineers restore power to 100,000 homes - but 47,000 still without electricity

PUBLISHED: 10:59 18 January 2018 | UPDATED: 11:44 18 January 2018

Several roads in Norfolk and Waveney have been blocked by fallen trees after a night of strong winds. Photo: Ferran Espuny Pujol

Archant

Engineers have restored power to more than 100,000 thousand homes in the East of England this morning.

Strong winds damaged trees and power lines across the region, with more than 32,000 homes in Norfolk left without electricity.

Despite the progress, UK Powernetworks said there are still 47,000 properties in the East of England without power.

They include:

• Cambridgeshire: 6,450

• Essex: 6,380

• Norfolk 20,800

• Suffolk 12,700

Norfolk fire service had to deal with multiple calls about damaged power lines.

Shortly before 7am, a crew from Reepham was called to Fakenham Road in Lenwade after a tree fell on cables.

And just after 7amn, a crew from Wroxham was called to a downed power cable on Primrose Lane in Crostwick.

