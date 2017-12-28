Search

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis in pledge to send foreign criminals back to home country as soon as possible

PUBLISHED: 10:20 28 December 2017 | UPDATED: 10:21 28 December 2017

Brandon Lewis MP. Picture: James Bass

Great Yarmouth MP and immigration minister Brandon Lewis has pledged to send foreign criminals back to their home countries as soon as possible.

Writing for the Conservative Home website, Mr Lewis said: “My message is clear: we will do everything in our power to return criminals to their home country at the earliest opportunity.

“And we are constantly redoubling our efforts to do so – whether it is working to deliver our policy aims within the remit of recent court rulings that have hampered our ability to deport criminals, working with the police to reveal overseas criminal offences, or developing our ability to monitor electronically those who are subject to deportation, we will make sure the safety of our citizens and the security of our country always comes first.

He said the British people “were clear” in the Brexit referendum “that they wanted to retake control of their borders”.

Topic Tags: Brandon Lewis

