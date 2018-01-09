Search

Advanced search

New Conservative chairman Brandon Lewis welcomes influx of talent

PUBLISHED: 11:32 09 January 2018 | UPDATED: 11:32 09 January 2018

CCHQ vice chair for local government Marcus Jones, CCHQ vice chair for communities Rehman Chishti, Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis, prime minister Theresa May and Conservative deputy chairman James Cleverly after the reshuffle

CCHQ vice chair for local government Marcus Jones, CCHQ vice chair for communities Rehman Chishti, Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis, prime minister Theresa May and Conservative deputy chairman James Cleverly after the reshuffle

PA Wire/PA Images

New Conservative chairman and Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis has hailed an influx of “new talent” after the prime minister’s reshuffle.

And Mr Lewis promised there would be a “really good breath of fresh air coming in” as changes were made in the lower ministerial ranks.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “What we have seen yesterday is a real influx of new talent, not just my position itself, obviously.”

The chairman sidestepped questions over how many members the party now has following years of dwindling numbers.

“I’m very focused on growing our party,” he said.

Pressed on whether the party is in a mess, Mr Lewis replied “not quite” but admitted there was a “job of work” to be done.

Theresa May was thwarted in a planned bid to reshape her top team as education secretary Justine Greening quit rather than switch to the work and pensions portfolio, and health secretary Jeremy Hunt was reported to have dug in after turning down the role of business secretary.

Mrs May faced calls to be more courageous in bringing about change and diversity to refresh the look of the government.

After a day of little movement in the top ranks, and many social media mistakes, Tory grandee Sir Nicholas Soames tweeted: “I don’t mean to be rude or to be seen to be disloyal but there needs to be a major improvement to the reshuffle tomorrow.”

Former Tory chairman Grant Shapps, who was accused of trying to oust Mrs May after last June’s disastrous election for the Conservatives, told BBC Newsnight: “Clearly, to be blunt, it wasn’t a brilliantly executed performance with the reshuffle today.”

Ms Greening, who could now become a backbench Brexit thorn in the prime minister’s side, was succeeded as education secretary by Damian Hinds.

The job Ms Greening turned down, work and pensions secretary, was given instead to Esther McVey, who triggered controversy when she was a junior minister in the department under David Cameron.

The big winner of the shake-up was former justice secretary David Lidington, who replaced Damian Green as minister for the cabinet office, but was not awarded the title of first secretary of state enjoyed by his predecessor.

However, Mr Lidington will fill in for Mrs May at prime minister’s questions and take on some of the responsibilities for chairing influential cabinet committees, including some relating to Brexit.

Topic Tags: Theresa May Brandon Lewis BBC Radio

Most Read

Exclusive: Norwich City reject £5m Premier League offer for Alex Pritchard

Norwich City ace Alex Pritchard is a target for Premier League Huddersfield Town. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Woman with fatal brain tumour who killed 21-year-old man in crash is spared jail

Lucy Barham at Norwich Crown Court, who pleaded guilty to death by careless driving, killing Christopher Fuller. PICTURE: Denise Bradley

Updated: Three-vehicle crash on A47 near Norwich

Picture: Denise Bradley

Video: Secret of the Saxon cemetery found in Norfolk field

The Saxon cemetery was found at Fulmodeston. Picture: Ian Burt

Owner of popular wine bar dies

Antonio Scotto di Marrazzo behind the bar at Antonio's in King's Lynn in 1997. Picture: John Hocknell

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Latest from the EDP

Woman with fatal brain tumour who killed 21-year-old man in crash is spared jail

Lucy Barham at Norwich Crown Court, who pleaded guilty to death by careless driving, killing Christopher Fuller. PICTURE: Denise Bradley

Police officer sacked after eating kebab while missing on duty

PC Richard Musgrave Hearing, Education Conference Centre, Peterborough . Picture by Terry Harris.

Norwich City transfer rumours: Huddersfield up Pritchard bid to £11million as deal looms

Huddersfield are reportedly closing on a deal for City star Alex Pritchard. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Scammers claim the Lord Nelson boat on Wensum is office as they rip-off travellers

The TS Lord Nelson on the Wensum on Norwich's riverside. Photo: Bill Smith

Video: Norfolk lorry driver hailed a hero after rescuing woman in labour from flooded road

The father-of-four has worked for the company for five years. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast