Norwich to Liverpool train services now running as normal after Nottingham station fire

Fire appliances outside Nottingham railway station. Picture: MATTHEW VINCENT/PA

Train services between Norwich and Liverpool Lime Street are now running as normal following the fire at Nottingham railway station.

There was no service on the route throughout Friday, January 12 as around 60 firefighters fought “arduous” condition to tackle the blaze at the Midlands station, which spread to the roof void.

The service travels through Nottingham on its way to Liverpool, also stopping at Thetford.

But East Midlands Trains, which runs the service, said trains would be running as normal now that the station has reopened.

Jake Kelly, managing director of East Midlands Trains, said: “We would like to thank the emergency services for their brave and professional response to the fire in challenging circumstances.

“The fire has clearly resulted in significant damage to the station as well as causing extensive disruption to many services across our network, and we thank our passengers for their patience.

“I am pleased that the emergency services and structural engineers have now confirmed it is safe to re-open the station and that we can start to resume services.”

Fire damage to some parts of the station means there will be reduced facilities at Nottingham station.

Special queuing arrangements will also be in place to ensure passengers can enter the station and access platforms safely.

Passengers are advised to check the latest travel information at www.eastmidlandstrains.co.uk