Patients wait for more than six hours at A&E as Norfolk hospitals come under ‘extreme pressure’

Ambulances queuing at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital A&E department. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

Patients are facing severe delays at A&E departments across Norfolk - with one hospital urging off-duty staff to come in to work to ease the strain.

Demand continues to be high today. Please remember that 999 is for life-threatening emergencies #winterwise #StayWellThisWinter pic.twitter.com/jueBg0Xne3 — EEAST Ambulance (@EastEnglandAmb) December 30, 2017

People have reported waiting for hours on end to be seen, as demand spikes across the county.

One person said an 81-year-old had waited in the back of ambulance for six and a half hours with a suspected head injury at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (N&N).

A senior member of the A&E team at the hospital said the wait had been typical of others during the day.

He said: “We are okay at the moment but isolated incidents where people have waited for six and a half hours have occurred.

Ambulances queued up outside the James Paget University Hospital. PIcture: Submitted Ambulances queued up outside the James Paget University Hospital. PIcture: Submitted

“We are in line with all the trusts in the area, but we are under extreme pressure.”

Some patients were reportedly advised to travel to emergency departments at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), in King’s Lynn, and the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH), in Gorleston.

But it was an equally busy night elsewhere. A spokesperson at the QEH said they were facing “significant pressure”.

Dr Nick Lyons, medical director at the QEH NHS foundation trust, asked “all nursing and medical staff who are currently on leave but are able to offer to work in the coming 72 hours” to contact the hospital’s switchboard, and be put through to bleep 1228.

He said: “With the Christmas holiday and upcoming bank holiday the trust is under significant pressure.

“We have seen significant numbers of very sick patients and a significant number of staff have been struck down with a sickness bug and are unable to work.

“Maintaining patient safety is our top priority and we are doing everything needed to ensure the hospital remains safe. Our escalation plans are in place and we are working to these.”

On Saturday evening, the East of England Ambulance Service tweeted to say that demand was high for ambulances.

We have contacted the James Paget for comment.

