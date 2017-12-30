Search

Advanced search

Firefighters tackle blaze in Great Yarmouth flat

PUBLISHED: 22:36 30 December 2017 | UPDATED: 22:36 30 December 2017

PIC: Denise Bradley.

PIC: Denise Bradley.

Archant

Firefighters were called to tackle a fire at a Great Yarmouth flat.

Crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were called to the fire in King Street at just after 8.10pm on Saturday.

They wore breathing apparatus and used water jets to put out the fire.

The situation was under control by 8.40pm, with a fan used to clear away smoke and a thermal image camera used to check for hotspots.

Nobody had to be rescued from the property.

Topic Tags: king street

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police seek help to find ‘vulnerable’ Maria Veale, who has gone missing in Norwich

Maria Veale, who has been reported missing. Pic: Norfolk police.

Mum fears the worst for critically-ill dog she suspects was farmed

Danny Stapleton, 8, with his beloved dog, Pippa, who needs life saving heart surgery. Picture: Ally Stapleton

Patients wait for more than six hours at A&E as Norfolk hospitals come under ‘extreme pressure’

Ambulances queuing at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital A&E department. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Reward of £5,000 offered in search for missing Gorleston student Sophie Smith

Three images of missing Sophie Smith, who has not been seen since she left her Gorleston home in the early hours of Boxing Day morning. Pictures: With permission of @sarah_janee_xo/Norfolk Police

Norwich’s inner ring road could need changes due to extra pressure from multi-million pound traffic shake-ups

Traffic on the inner ring road, near St Augustines, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Latest from the EDP

Patients wait for more than six hours at A&E as Norfolk hospitals come under ‘extreme pressure’

Ambulances queuing at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital A&E department. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Saved! Tenants strike deal to keep popular Norfolk pub open

Kings Head pub at Brooke. Landlords Nathan Horsfall, left, and Mark Bridges. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Reward of £5,000 offered in search for missing Gorleston student Sophie Smith

Three images of missing Sophie Smith, who has not been seen since she left her Gorleston home in the early hours of Boxing Day morning. Pictures: With permission of @sarah_janee_xo/Norfolk Police

Norwich’s inner ring road could need changes due to extra pressure from multi-million pound traffic shake-ups

Traffic on the inner ring road, near St Augustines, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Mum fears the worst for critically-ill dog she suspects was farmed

Danny Stapleton, 8, with his beloved dog, Pippa, who needs life saving heart surgery. Picture: Ally Stapleton

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast