Firefighters tackle blaze in Great Yarmouth flat

Firefighters were called to tackle a fire at a Great Yarmouth flat.

Crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were called to the fire in King Street at just after 8.10pm on Saturday.

They wore breathing apparatus and used water jets to put out the fire.

The situation was under control by 8.40pm, with a fan used to clear away smoke and a thermal image camera used to check for hotspots.

Nobody had to be rescued from the property.