Search

Advanced search

Persimmon predicts better-than-expected full year profits as executive pay row rumbles on

PUBLISHED: 10:06 09 January 2018 | UPDATED: 10:06 09 January 2018

Housebuilder Persimmon is embroiled in a row about excessive executive pay. Picture: Submitted

Housebuilder Persimmon is embroiled in a row about excessive executive pay. Picture: Submitted

Archant

Housebuilder Persimmon expects full year profits to come in marginally ahead of forecasts as the healthy demand for new homes continues.

Turnover at the group rose 9% to £3.42bn in 2017, with completing volumes up 6% at 16,043.

Its average selling price also increased, to £213,300.

Persimmon said it experienced healthy customer demand for new homes through the autumn sales season, with the value of its forward sales book 10% ahead of 2016 at £1.35bn.

As a result, the firm said that it anticipates pre-tax profits for the year to come in “modestly ahead of market consensus”.

Persimmon added: “The group continues to pursue disciplined high-quality growth in its regional markets in support of the government’s desire to increase housing supply across the UK.

“We remain mindful of market risks including those associated with the uncertainty arising from the UK leaving the EU.

“However, we are keen to deliver further improvement in our housing output and remain ready to invest wherever the local planning environment is supportive.”

The housebuilder said that completion volumes grew 6% to 8,249 in the second half of the year versus the first six months.

The results come as Persimmon is embroiled in a row over excessive executive pay, which led to chairman Nicholas Wrigley’s resignation late last year.

It follows investor consternation over a long-term incentive plan introduced in 2012, which could see the management share £600m depending on profit and housebuilding targets.

Chief executive Jeff Fairburn is in line for the biggest payout, which is set to top £100m.

Topic Tags: National United Kingdom

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
Top 100
Tourism

Insight

10 independent restaurants and cafes which prove Norwich isn’t ‘beige’

Courtney Pochin
Food and drink from some of Norwich's independent restaurants. From L-R: Pizza from Brick Pizza (Photo: Joanna Millington, A cocktail from Frank's Bar (Photo: Frank's Bar) and cake from No.33 (Photo: Ian Burt)

As the owner of recently closed restaurant Woolf & Bird warns people to support independent businesses for fear Norwich could become “beige”, we take a look at some of the brilliant independent eateries that help keep the city colourful.

Best Employers: The search begins to find the best companies to work for in East Anglia

Mark Shields
Best Employers Scheme. Left to right, Pauline Smith, Dawn Taylor, Lynn Walters, Jeanette Wheeler and Dee Willmott. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Is your company one of the best employers in the region? A new initiative aims to find the top businesses to work for in East Anglia – and how to improve your workplace.

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Owner of closed Norwich fried chicken restaurant Woolf & Bird warns of ‘beige city’

Woolf and Bird restaurant has announced its closure. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Watton-based biomass and solar firm Abel Energy sells assets as it scales back

Chris Abel, managing director of Abel Energy. Picture: Shaun Lowthorpe

Do you remember these popular shops that closed?

Andy's Records. Picture: Archant

Aviva pushes for ban on nuisance calls as research finds 2.2bn were made in 2017

Aviva. Picture: JAMES BASS

Video: Firm behind Downham Market tech campus staves off liquidation

The team behind the CFake project, pictured (from left) John Beer, Michael Carrick, Annabelle Lloyd-Carrick and Peter Twist. Mr Beer's firm is owed £90,000 by Mr Carrick's firm Aventa after the failure of the scheme. Picture: Ian Burt

Video: Business chief backs Norfolk’s manufacturing sector amid Colman’s and Britvic factory closure

Carrow Works site. Photo: Bill Smith

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100