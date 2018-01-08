Search

Former BHS owner set to stand trial after regulator accuses him of failing to hand over information

PUBLISHED: 09:46 08 January 2018 | UPDATED: 09:46 08 January 2018

Former BHS owner Dominic Chappell arrives at Brighton Magistrates' Court where the Pensions Regulator is prosecuting him for failing to comply with three notices issued under Section 72 of the Pensions Act 2004. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

The former owner of BHS will stand trial after denying failing to hand over information to an investigation into the sale of the collapsed retailer.

Dominic Chappell is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday accused by The Pensions Regulator (TPR) of not complying with its requests on three occasions – twice in 2016 and once again last year.

Former bankrupt Chappell was the boss of Retail Acquisitions, the company that acquired BHS for £1 from billionaire Sir Philip Green in 2015.

The 51-year-old pleaded not guilty to three charges of neglecting or refusing to provide information and documents, without a reasonable excuse, contrary to the Pensions Act 2004.

Chappell, of Winterborne Clenston, in Dorset, represented himself at his previous hearing where he was refused an adjournment after he said he had not seen a court summons because he had been on a boat at sea when it was served.

He also accused the regulator of abusing its powers – which it disputes – and claimed it briefed the press before he learned he was being prosecuted.

The trial is expected to last four days.

