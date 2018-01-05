Search

Advanced search

Calls for 25p “latte levy” on disposable cups to fund better recycling facilities

PUBLISHED: 08:59 05 January 2018 | UPDATED: 10:55 05 January 2018

Photo of a coffee cup as the environmental audit committee has urged that consumers should be charged a 25p

Photo of a coffee cup as the environmental audit committee has urged that consumers should be charged a 25p "latte levy" on disposable coffee cups with the revenue used to pay for improved recycling facilities. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

A 25p levy on disposable coffee cups being debated by MPs could be used to pay for improved recycling facilities.

The environmental audit committee says all disposable cups should be recycled by 2023 – and they should be banned if the target is not met.

It is calling on the government to introduce a 25p charge on disposable cups on top of the price of a hot drink – nicknamed the “latte levy” – with money raised used to improve the UK’s reprocessing facilities to ensure cups and other food and drink packaging is recycled.

Shops such as Pret A Manger already give discounts to people who use reusable cups, but the committee argued that customers would be more receptive to a charge, based on the success of the 5p single-use plastic bag levy.

The UK throws away 2.5 billion disposable coffee cups every year. Almost all of them are incinerated, exported or sent to landfill because their plastic lining makes them costly to recycle.

The committee heard that less than 1% of coffee cups are recycled because there are only three facilities in the UK that can split the paper and plastic components.

It is also calling on the government to set fees for producers who make packaging that is difficult to recycle.

Committee chairwoman Mary Creagh said: “The UK throws away 2.5 billion disposable coffee cups every year, enough to circle the planet five-and-a-half times.

“Almost none are recycled and half-a-million a day are littered.

“Coffee cup producers and distributors have not taken action to rectify this and government has sat on its hands.

“The UK’s coffee shop market is expanding rapidly, so we need to kick-start a revolution in recycling.

She added: “Coffee shops have been pulling the wool over customers’ eyes, telling us their cups can be recycled when less than 1% are.

“It is only right that producers should bear more of the financial burden to help recycle their packaging, so my committee is calling for producer responsibility reform that rewards businesses that use sustainable packaging and makes those that don’t face higher charges.”

A Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs spokesman said: “We are encouraged by industry action to increase the recycling of paper cups with some major retail chains now offering discounts to customers with reusable cups.

“We will carefully consider the committee’s recommendations and respond shortly.”

Topic Tags: National United Kingdom

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Best Employers: The search begins to find the best companies to work for in East Anglia

Mark Shields
Best Employers Scheme. Left to right, Pauline Smith, Dawn Taylor, Lynn Walters, Jeanette Wheeler and Dee Willmott. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Is your company one of the best employers in the region? A new initiative aims to find the top businesses to work for in East Anglia – and how to improve your workplace.

The business year in pictures: see some of our top snaps from 2017

Bethany Whymark
Levi Roots on stage at the EDP Business Awards 2017. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

Here are 12 of our photographic highlights from the East Anglian business world in 2017.

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Updated: Norwich Colman’s Mustard factory to close with production moving out of Norfolk

Colman's Mustard made by Unilever. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: Spectacular drone footage shows Cromer fireworks

‘Very sad... Unilever will be judged by generosity of support to staff’ – Sir Timothy Colman on Norwich factory closure

Sir Timothy Colman, pictured in 2012. Photo: Archant.

Could Red Bull Air Race come to Great Yarmouth after Norfolk pilot lands leading role?

Willie Cruickshank in the air for the Wildcats Aerobatics team. Picture: Wildcats Aerobatics

Three Norfolk towns to get new Co-op food stores as part of £160m expansion plan

Jo Whitfield, chief executive of Co-op Food. Picture: Howard Barlow

Mint and mustard growers will preserve historic supply lines to Colman’s in Norwich

Mint harvesting at Kirby Bedon. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100