Saffron Walden Town 3 Wroxham 2: Yachtsmen lose FA Cup tie after extra-time

PUBLISHED: 08:55 15 August 2018

Archant

Wroxham bowed out of the FA Cup after a 3-2 extra-time defeat at Saffron Walden in their extra preliminary round replay.

The Yachtsmen started well, creating a number of good chances in the opening 10 minutes before Walden worked their way into the game.

But it was Wroxham who went into the break with the advantage, Chris Skipper powering home a header from a Simon Lappin corner to open the scoring.

There was then a rush of penalties, with three being converted to take the score to 2-2. The hosts twice hit back to equalise through Charlie Portway from 12 yards after Lappin had scored from the spot to make it 2-1 to Wroxham. The game went into extra-time and Harley Black was sent off for serious foul play before Portway completed his hat-trick to settle it.

Kirkley and Pakefield and FC Clacton must wait to play their tie at FC Holland after it was postponed, with the match referee deciding the pitch was unplayable. The winners will earn a home tie against Ware.

