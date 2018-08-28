Search

Stars gearing up for biggest week of the season

PUBLISHED: 15:35 02 September 2018 | UPDATED: 15:35 02 September 2018

Robert Lambert believes this is the best King's Lynn side he has been part of. Picture: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn are facing up to their biggest week of the season – with a place at the top of the Premiership table on the line.

The Stars face a staggering four meetings in three days, starting with the trip to Wolverhampton on Monday evening (7.30pm).

They then head to Somerset on Tuesday before rounding off their regular league season with a double header against Leicester back at the Adrian Flux Arena on Wednesday.

It’s a demanding schedule for both man and machine but skipper Robert Lambert insists his side are up for the challenge.

“It’s a busy time but we are all up for it,” he said. “There’s a great togetherness in this side and we have been on a great run of results recently.

“There is no reason why we can’t keep it going. Wolves and Somerset will be tough places to go but we shouldn’t fear anybody at this stage of the season, there’s a great confidence running through our team.

“I’d say this is the best King’s Lynn team I’ve been a part of and we’d love to have something to show for our efforts.”

If Lynn can finish in top spot, which is where they are heading into the Wolves match, they will have choice of opposition for the play-off semi-finals.

But boss Dale Allitt said: “We can’t think about that much because Somerset and Poole will no doubt be thinking the same.

“We’ll just do our job this week and see where we end up on Wednesday night.”

Wednesday’s double header starts at 7pm and is the last meeting in the school holiday spell. Children Under 16 will be admitted free and there will be goody bags for the first 200 through the turnstiles.

Pricing is the same as the last double header where the club offer 50% discount to all categories on the second event. Anyone wanting only the second event will be the usual full pricing for a single event entry.

All season ticket holders will also now receive free entry to the next Knock-out Cup round and also the first home play-off semi-final.

Wolverhampton: Sam Masters, Kyle Howarth, Jonas B Andersen, Nick Morris, Jacob Thorssell, Ashley Morris, Max Clegg.

King’s Lynn: Robert Lambert, Erik Riss, Ty Proctor, Thomas Jorgensen, Niels-Kristian Iversen, Michael Palm Toft, Simon Lambert.

