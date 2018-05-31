Search

Wisbech 1 Silbey Rangers 1: Late, late goals means Fenmen need a replay in FA Cup

PUBLISHED: 12:30 26 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:30 26 August 2018

Michael Frew gave Wisbech Town the lead against Sileby Rangers Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

Wisbech Town were seconds away from safe passage to the first qualifying round of the FA Cup when Northampton Sileby Rangers scored an equaliser deep into added time.

Michael Frew had given Wisbech the lead in the 11th minute with a deft header from Danny Setchell’s free-kick. The Fenmen then lost Nick Jackson and Danny Setchell to injury within four minutes of each other, Olly Gale and Luke Wilson (on a brief return to Wisbech from Pinchbeck whilst skipper Jon Fairweather is away) replacing the stricken players.

The second half saw chances at both ends, notably Frew’s one-on-one chance which he couldn’t quite lift over the advancing keeper whilst at the other end a rasping shot whistled past Swan’s far post.

Alex Beck saw a snap-shot tipped around the post for a corner with five minutes of the 90 remaining, but the Step 6 home side are a far cry from last season’s relegation fodder who had conceded 16 goals in their games against the Fenmen, including an 11-0 drubbing at the Elgood’s Fenland Stadium.

As the referee’s watch ticked over to the fourth minute of injury time, Nat Liburd gave Swan no chance with a well-struck volley to earn his side a replay a week on Tuesday.

