Norwich star Conroy has her sights on gold at world championships

Amy Conroy is looking for world championship gold in Germany Picture: PA Archant

Norwich’s Amy Conroy has just one thing on her mind as she heads to Hamburg this week – and that’s returning with a first ever British women’s Wheelchair Basketball World Championship medal.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The British squad is a blend of youth and experience, with eight of the 12 having represented GB at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio.

Conroy, 25, is hopeful of finishing in the medals, building on their fifth-place result from four years ago. The team head into the championships in excellent form, having won the recent Lyon Wheelchair Basketball competition without losing a game.

“It’s always an honour to be selected for GB, and even more so now because we train so hard and we’ve got such a deep pool of athletes,” she said. “I really believe we’re going to do something special and make history. We’ve never medalled at a Championships before, but now we’re all centralised in Sheffield, we train together all the time, and I really believe that we can do it this time.

“We’re together all the time, Monday to Friday training, so there’s great camaraderie in the team. It’s important to have a close team – when you compete in team sport at a high level there’s so many highs and lows, so to have team-mates that have got your back the whole time makes the journey easier.

“If we come out and play how we know we can play, then we can beat anyone in the world.”

Conroy, who plays for Angels of the North, says wheelchair basketball has helped her build a strong belief and confidence in herself.

“I think wheelchair basketball is the best sport to watch; there’s so many dynamics and so much going on, the vicious aspect of watching people crash into each other, which is also the comedy aspect,” she said. “But it’s just fast and there’s so many things happening. You can never stop improving your personal game and growing up with a disability and having my leg amputated, a lot of people are quite precious over you, whereas when I first started playing everyone was equal and everyone was crashing into each other. That’s when I knew this was for me.”

#TogetherWeAreGB & Follow the action at www.britishwheelchairbasketball.co.uk