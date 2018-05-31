Search

Advanced search

Norwich star Conroy has her sights on gold at world championships

PUBLISHED: 11:55 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:55 15 August 2018

Amy Conroy is looking for world championship gold in Germany Picture: PA

Amy Conroy is looking for world championship gold in Germany Picture: PA

Archant

Norwich’s Amy Conroy has just one thing on her mind as she heads to Hamburg this week – and that’s returning with a first ever British women’s Wheelchair Basketball World Championship medal.

The British squad is a blend of youth and experience, with eight of the 12 having represented GB at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio.

Conroy, 25, is hopeful of finishing in the medals, building on their fifth-place result from four years ago. The team head into the championships in excellent form, having won the recent Lyon Wheelchair Basketball competition without losing a game.

“It’s always an honour to be selected for GB, and even more so now because we train so hard and we’ve got such a deep pool of athletes,” she said. “I really believe we’re going to do something special and make history. We’ve never medalled at a Championships before, but now we’re all centralised in Sheffield, we train together all the time, and I really believe that we can do it this time.

“We’re together all the time, Monday to Friday training, so there’s great camaraderie in the team. It’s important to have a close team – when you compete in team sport at a high level there’s so many highs and lows, so to have team-mates that have got your back the whole time makes the journey easier.

“If we come out and play how we know we can play, then we can beat anyone in the world.”

Conroy, who plays for Angels of the North, says wheelchair basketball has helped her build a strong belief and confidence in herself.

“I think wheelchair basketball is the best sport to watch; there’s so many dynamics and so much going on, the vicious aspect of watching people crash into each other, which is also the comedy aspect,” she said. “But it’s just fast and there’s so many things happening. You can never stop improving your personal game and growing up with a disability and having my leg amputated, a lot of people are quite precious over you, whereas when I first started playing everyone was equal and everyone was crashing into each other. That’s when I knew this was for me.”

#TogetherWeAreGB & Follow the action at www.britishwheelchairbasketball.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ligue One hotshot in Canaries sights?

Norwich City have been linked with Ligue 1 striker Julio Tavares Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Michael Bailey
Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Blades, blunders and Klose – and all with Hodgey

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Norwich City Podcast reviews the Canaries' defeat at Sheffield United and all the latest discussion points surrounding the club.

Poll: Should Norwich City consider selling Timm Klose?

David Freezer
Canaries defender Timm Klose is being linked with Hannover Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Chris Goreham: Norwich City away days are fine – if you can stomach them

Chris Goreham
Norwich City fans at Carrow Road will have a big part to play come the Canaries' next two games. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The Norwich City Debate: Your Canaries questions answered

Michael Bailey
Defeat was hard to take for the traveling Norwich City fans at Sheffield United. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City paint away changing room pink to lower opponents’ testosterone

Stuart Webber, Norwich City's sporting director, has revealed the unusual pink changing rooms plan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It’s been a topsy-turvy few weeks’ – Canaries loan Husband to League One side until January

James Husband has left Norwich City on loan, joining Fleetwood until January Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Declan Rudd short of insider information ahead of return to Norwich City

Declan Rudd will be heading back to unfamiliar territory when Preston play at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ligue One hotshot in Canaries sights?

Norwich City have been linked with Ligue 1 striker Julio Tavares Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists