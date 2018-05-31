Gorleston youngster Romer poised for St Andrews test

Young Romer Heywood has a trip to St Andrews to look forward to Picture: FAMILY Archant

Gorleston youngster Romer Heywood has booked himself a trip to the home of golf – and he is only eight years old!

The Cliff Park Primary School pupil, who only recently took up the game, has excelled in the Wee Wonders tournament, coming through local and regional events to qualify for the national finals at St Andrews from August 25-26.

He is now preparing to take on talented players from across the country over three rounds at the nine-hole Balgrove Course, and his dad Scott still can’t quite believe it.

“Romer did really well just to qualify for the regional final at Cambridge Lakes and we didn’t really expect too much there because he is still learning the game,” he explained after his son had posted a total of 35 at the nine-hole par three course.

“Some of the other lads obviously had more experience - they had all the right gear while Romer was playing with a half set of clubs we bought for him second hand.

“But he didn’t let that bother him and did really well to finish second in his category and now he has a trip to Scotland to look forward to.

“It’s very exciting and hopefully he will give a good account of himself and, most importantly, enjoy himself. That’s what it’s all about.”

Romer had been having coaching with Mark Tungate at Caldecott Hall after his parents had noticed he was showing an early aptitude for the game.

“I took him to play pitch and putt and saw him swing the club,” said his dad. “I thought ‘Where has that come from’ and he told me was was trying to copy the swing of Dustin Johnson which he had seen on Youtube!

“He has been having some lessons with Mark, who has been really great with him, and he is making really good progress, so we thought we would have a go in the Wee Wonders.”

Romer already has a hole-in-one to his name - at the Caldecott Hall’s short fourth hole - and now has a chance to add another feather to his cap.

Another Norfolk player has made it through to St Andrews, with 10-year-old Haydon Bradley shooting a one under par 26 at Cambridge Lakes to finish first in his age category. He will be competing over 18 holes at St Andrews’ Strathtyrum Golf Club.