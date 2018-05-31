Search

Harleston thrash Mulbarton 4-0 to go top of Thurlow Nunn Division One

PUBLISHED: 07:36 29 August 2018

Archant

Harleston moved to the top of Thurlow Nunn League Division One North on Tuesday night with a stunning 4-0 win at Mulbarton Wanderers.

The previously unbeaten league leaders were brought down to earth with a mighty bump by the side who were promoted alongside them last season, with Nathan Stone grabbing a hat-trick.

Harleston made their dominance count in the 18th minute when Scott Roberts sent over an excellent cross which was nodded home by Kyle Baker.

The lead was doubled on 36 minutes as Stone produced a neat first-time finish to leave keeper Duncan McAnally with no chance, moments after missing another good chance.

It quickly went from bad to worse for Mulbarton after the break, with Stone scoring twice in nine minutes to stretch Town’s lead to 4-0 midway through the half.

The striker fired home at the second time of asking after McAnally had made a excellent stop to deny Baker and then completed his hat-trick with a composed finish.

Live

