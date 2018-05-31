New boy Fuller scores hat-trick as Gorleston beat Norwich United 4-2

Ross Gilfedder, pictured scoring in a pre-season friendly against Lowestoft, was on target in Gorleston's 4-2 win over Norwich United on Tuesday evening Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

New signing Ryan Fuller took centre stage on Tuesday evening as Gorleston recorded an eye-catching 4-2 victory over Norwich United at Emerald Park.

The summer capture from Harleston Town marked his home debut in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division with a hat-trick to help see off the newly relegated Planters.

Fuller scored in the second and 30th minutes before the visitors pulled one back through recent signing Danny Crow and made it 4-1 on 66 minutes after Ross Gilfedder had stretched Gorleston’s lead just after the break.

Former Norwich City striker Crow scored again to make it 4-2 but Stu Larter’s side saw out the game to make it four points from six following Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Long Melford which was secured by an injury-time Gilfedder goal.

Thetford Town also hit the goal trail in a Norfolk derby, beating Great Yarmouth Town 5-2 at Mundford Road.

The sides were only separated by a 21st minute Valter Rocha penalty at half-time but Town quickly made it 3-0 through Ross Bailey (48) and Ian Fancett (64) before the Bloaters launched a fightback. Goals from new recruits Kieron Rose and Orren Oliver got the visitors right back in the game, only for Thetford to take control again, with substitutes Bruno Tavares (82) and Arron Piggott (90) completing the scoring.

Former City defender Simon Lappin was on target as Wroxham opened their account for the season after a opening day 5-0 drubbing at Godmanchester.

Lappin converted a second half penalty to earn the Yachstmen a 1-1 draw against Kirkley and Pakefield, after the visitors had led at half-time.

There was a dramatic finish at Mulberry Park as Mulbarton Wanderers took on Diss Town in their second game since promotion to Division One.

With a tight match level at 0-0 Eliot Altay converted from the penalty spot after being brought down to give the home side all three points.

It was also a memorable night for fellow new boys Harleston who got their season up and running by winning 3-1 at Debenham LC with goals from Kyle Baker, Nathan Stone and Lawrence Cheese.

Elsewhere Fakenham Town won 3-1 at Norwich CBS, Swaffham Town lost 2-1 at home to Wisbech St Mary and Jack Frowhawk scored twice as King’s Lynn Reserves won 2-1 at March.