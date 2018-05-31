Search

Advanced search

Thurlow Nunn round-up: Tough debut for the Yachtsmen’s management team in opener

PUBLISHED: 15:56 05 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:56 05 August 2018

King's Lynn and Lowestoft completed their preparations for the new season at the weekend. Picture: Archant

King's Lynn and Lowestoft completed their preparations for the new season at the weekend. Picture: Archant

Archant

It was a baptism of fire for the new Wroxham management team of Jordan Southgate and Adam Drury as the Yachtsmen went down to a 5-0 defeat at Godmanchester Rovers in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.

Action from Kirkley & Pakefield's 2-1 defeat against Brantham Athletic. Picture: Bryan GrintAction from Kirkley & Pakefield's 2-1 defeat against Brantham Athletic. Picture: Bryan Grint

A 15-minute spell in the first half saw Godmanchester Rovers go in at half-time 4-0 up. The young Yachtsmen had started the game brightly but two defensive errors set them firmly on the back-foot.

The second half brought a few chances for Wroxham including a penalty which Cruise Nyadzayo slammed against the crossbar.

Other chances came the way of Matt Doyle and Sonny Carey who hit the post late on. A further goal in the second half meant Wroxham were 5-0 down.

Gorleston came from behind twice as a 95th minute equaliser from Ross Gilfedder preserved a point on the opening day at Long Melford.

Action from Kirkley & Pakefield's 2-1 defeat against Brantham Athletic. Picture: Bryan GrintAction from Kirkley & Pakefield's 2-1 defeat against Brantham Athletic. Picture: Bryan Grint

The hosts took the lead in the 17th minute through David Lopez’s penalty but Ryan Fuller restored parity after the break. Long Melford thought they had won it in the 90th minute through Anthony Waugh but Gilfedder had the last laugh.

Sean Perfect and Aaron Sanders were on target for Great Yarmouth Town but it couldn’t prevent them sliding to a 4-2 defeat at Newmarket Town.

Kirkley endured last-minute heartbreak as they went down to a 2-1 defeat at home to Brantham Athletic. Liam Harvey-Cooper scored the Royals’ consolation.

Danny Crow scored a 93rd-minute winner on his debut for Norwich United as the Planters started life in the Premier Division with a 1-0 win over Whitton United.

Action from Kirkley & Pakefield's 2-1 defeat against Brantham Athletic. Picture: Bryan GrintAction from Kirkley & Pakefield's 2-1 defeat against Brantham Athletic. Picture: Bryan Grint

Volter Rocha was on target for Thetford Town in their 2-1 defeat against Stowmarket.

Steve Holder bagged a brace for Diss Town in their 3-2 win over Leiston Reserves in the First Division whilst Norwich CBS gained an impressive 3-1 win over Cornard although the win was marred by a serious injury to Jordan Attree, who broke his leg. Attree had opened the scoring for the Norwich side with a fine header before Shaun Wones made it 2-0. But Attree then suffered his injury, resulting in a 30-minute delay to the game. Cornard pulled one back shortly after the restart before Stephen Drake made it 3-1.

Swaffham Town swept to a 3-1 win at Harleston Town thanks to goals from Nick Castellan (two) and Alex Vincent. Connor Delany was on target for Harleston.

Isaac Bloodworth, Ben Baxter-Hunt and Matt Bussens got the goals in Downham Town’s 3-0 win at Felixstowe & Walton Reserves.

Fakenham Town went down to a frustrating 2-1 defeat at home to Ipswich Wanderers despite Callum Brain notching.

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Michael Bailey
Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Blades, blunders and Klose – and all with Hodgey

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Norwich City Podcast reviews the Canaries' defeat at Sheffield United and all the latest discussion points surrounding the club.

Opinion: Matthew Howman: So what’s not working for Norwich City – the players, the analysis... or both?

Matthew Howman
A frustrated Daniel Farke during the defeat at Bramall Lane Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Poll: Should Norwich City consider selling Timm Klose?

David Freezer
Canaries defender Timm Klose is being linked with Hannover Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Chris Goreham: Norwich City away days are fine – if you can stomach them

Chris Goreham
Norwich City fans at Carrow Road will have a big part to play come the Canaries' next two games. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ligue One hotshot in Canaries sights?

Norwich City have been linked with Ligue 1 striker Julio Tavares Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City paint away changing room pink to lower opponents’ testosterone

Stuart Webber, Norwich City's sporting director, has revealed the unusual pink changing rooms plan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It’s been a topsy-turvy few weeks’ – Canaries loan Husband to League One side until January

James Husband has left Norwich City on loan, joining Fleetwood until January Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists