Thurlow Nunn round-up: Tough debut for the Yachtsmen’s management team in opener

It was a baptism of fire for the new Wroxham management team of Jordan Southgate and Adam Drury as the Yachtsmen went down to a 5-0 defeat at Godmanchester Rovers in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.

Action from Kirkley & Pakefield's 2-1 defeat against Brantham Athletic. Picture: Bryan Grint Action from Kirkley & Pakefield's 2-1 defeat against Brantham Athletic. Picture: Bryan Grint

A 15-minute spell in the first half saw Godmanchester Rovers go in at half-time 4-0 up. The young Yachtsmen had started the game brightly but two defensive errors set them firmly on the back-foot.

The second half brought a few chances for Wroxham including a penalty which Cruise Nyadzayo slammed against the crossbar.

Other chances came the way of Matt Doyle and Sonny Carey who hit the post late on. A further goal in the second half meant Wroxham were 5-0 down.

Gorleston came from behind twice as a 95th minute equaliser from Ross Gilfedder preserved a point on the opening day at Long Melford.

The hosts took the lead in the 17th minute through David Lopez’s penalty but Ryan Fuller restored parity after the break. Long Melford thought they had won it in the 90th minute through Anthony Waugh but Gilfedder had the last laugh.

Sean Perfect and Aaron Sanders were on target for Great Yarmouth Town but it couldn’t prevent them sliding to a 4-2 defeat at Newmarket Town.

Kirkley endured last-minute heartbreak as they went down to a 2-1 defeat at home to Brantham Athletic. Liam Harvey-Cooper scored the Royals’ consolation.

Danny Crow scored a 93rd-minute winner on his debut for Norwich United as the Planters started life in the Premier Division with a 1-0 win over Whitton United.

Volter Rocha was on target for Thetford Town in their 2-1 defeat against Stowmarket.

Steve Holder bagged a brace for Diss Town in their 3-2 win over Leiston Reserves in the First Division whilst Norwich CBS gained an impressive 3-1 win over Cornard although the win was marred by a serious injury to Jordan Attree, who broke his leg. Attree had opened the scoring for the Norwich side with a fine header before Shaun Wones made it 2-0. But Attree then suffered his injury, resulting in a 30-minute delay to the game. Cornard pulled one back shortly after the restart before Stephen Drake made it 3-1.

Swaffham Town swept to a 3-1 win at Harleston Town thanks to goals from Nick Castellan (two) and Alex Vincent. Connor Delany was on target for Harleston.

Isaac Bloodworth, Ben Baxter-Hunt and Matt Bussens got the goals in Downham Town’s 3-0 win at Felixstowe & Walton Reserves.

Fakenham Town went down to a frustrating 2-1 defeat at home to Ipswich Wanderers despite Callum Brain notching.