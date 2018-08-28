Search

Advanced search

Swardeston win again in EAPL while Sudbury lose - but it’s still out of their hands

PUBLISHED: 09:31 03 September 2018

Swardeston wicket-keeper/batsman Stephen Gray gets down on one knee to take the attack to Great Witchingham on Saturday Picture: TIM FERLEY

Swardeston wicket-keeper/batsman Stephen Gray gets down on one knee to take the attack to Great Witchingham on Saturday Picture: TIM FERLEY

Archant

It was another excellent weekend for Swardeston in the East Anglian Premier League - but the destination of the title remains frustratingly out of their hands.

Joe Gatting’s side recorded a comfortable seven wicket win over Great Witchingham at The Common on Saturday to maintain their impressive form while leaders Sudbury suffered a second successive defeat at Mildenhall.

The defending champions did, however, pick up five bonus points for their efforts and that was enough to keep them a single point clear at the top with just two matches left to play. It all means Swardeston still need another slip-up from their rivals, with the defending champions knowing two wins would guarantee them back-to-back titles.

Those two fixtures are both at home to struggling teams, against first Cambridge Granta and then Norwich, while their challengers will play Vauxhall Mallards away and Horsford at home in the knowledge that stretching their winning run to eight games might still not be enough to finish top.

Gatting won an important toss on Saturday and asked Witchingham to bat first on a slow, slightly damp wicket which made it difficult to get the ball away.

Sam Arthurton and James Spelman knuckled down to put on 46 for the first wicket before Arthurton was bowled by Mark Thomas for 21. Mike Jones joined Spelman at the crease and the pair continued the solid work with an excellent partnership of 122 which was finally ended when Spelman was caught by Jordan Taylor off the bowling of Peter Lambert for 60, an innings containing three fours and two sixes.

Matthew Long went quickly and when Jones was bowled by Callum Taylor for 63 (five fours and two sixes) Witchingham collapsed from 191-3 to 206 all out, with Callum Taylor, Gatting and Peter Lambert all ending up with three wickets.

Brothers Callum and Jordan Taylor got Swardeston off to a steady start in reply before Callum was caught by Will Means off the bowling of Brett Stolworthy for 19. Stephen Gray and Jordan Taylor then took the game by the scruff of the neck, adding 107 at a good rate before Gray was bowled by Andy Hanby for 60. Taylor was eventually caught low down by Arthurton off the bowling of Jones for a fine 72 that included 10 fours and a six but Gatting and Lambert then saw the hosts home with a minimum of fuss in the 43rd over.

Norwich remain 12 points adrift at the foot of the EAPL despite finally getting back to winning ways at the weekend.

Ashley Watson’s side saw off Burwell and Exning by 128 runs at Postwick after bowling them out for just 60, but rivals Bury St Edmunds made it five wins by beating Copdock to retain a useful advantage going into the final two games.

Chris Borrett top scored for the hosts with 42 in a total of 188-9 that also featured useful knocks from Jack Newby (35) and Will O’Donnell (28) and an unbroken 10th wicket stand of 34 between Aaron Watson and Max Goodrum. Burwell got nowhere near their target as Ashley Watson returned the outstanding figures of 9.1-5-10-4.

Horsford took the derby honours against Vauxhall Mallards at Horsford, chasing down 190-5 inside 30 overs for the loss of just three wickets, with Chad Bowes making 104 in 80 balls and Luke Findlay 60. Ben France and Nic Smit made half centuries for the visitors.

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Woman found dead in Diss named

Whytehead Gardens, in Diss, where a woman's body was found Picture: Chris Bishop

Landlords owed thousands by estate agent find no way to get money back

eHomes owner and director Victoria Steele. Landlords say they are owed thousands of pounds by her company. Photo: Archant

Ambulance service boss resigns amid ‘tremendous pressure’

The ambulance control room in Hellesdon. Chief Executive Robert Morton. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

Bus diversions in Norwich due to road closure

Kett's Hill in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Video: Neighbours’ shock after fatal fire in King’s Lynn

The roof of the house in Losinga Road, King's Lynn, has been completely destroyed Picture: Chris Bishop

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion: Michael Bailey: Mo love, Max gains, Town troubles and Rhodes pains – Six things learned from City’s latest unbeaten derby chapter

michael bailey
Jamal Lewis tries to hook in a Norwich City cross beyond Ipswich Town substitute Trevoh Chalobah, during their draw at Portman Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: Bright sparks from City new boy Buendia before derby day intensity takes its toll

David Freezer
Emi Buendia started his first league game for City during the draw at Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The Norwich City Debate: Join Paddy and Michael from 1pm

Michael Bailey
The traveling Norwich City fans enjoy their latest East Anglian derby with Ipswich Town at Portman Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City dig in south of the border

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey reports from Portman Road, as the Canaries survive another East Anglian derby with Ipswich Town unbeaten.

Opinion: ‘You’ll never beat the Norwich!’ – City fans enjoy thwarting Ipswich again but concerned by performance

David Freezer
The traveling Norwich fans celebrate their sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road, Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Opinion: Michael Bailey: Mo love, Max gains, Town troubles and Rhodes pains – Six things learned from City’s latest unbeaten derby chapter

Jamal Lewis tries to hook in a Norwich City cross beyond Ipswich Town substitute Trevoh Chalobah, during their draw at Portman Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: Bright sparks from City new boy Buendia before derby day intensity takes its toll

Emi Buendia started his first league game for City during the draw at Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 1-1 Championship draw at Ipswich Town

Grant Hanley tangles with Kayden Jackson at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: ‘You love that feeling and love to be hated’ – Why derby day brought out the best in Mo

Max Aarons is in pursuit of Moritz Leitner to celebrate Norwich City's equaliser at Portman Road: Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: ‘You’ll never beat the Norwich!’ – City fans enjoy thwarting Ipswich again but concerned by performance

The traveling Norwich fans celebrate their sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road, Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists