Swardeston one win away from appearance in national Twenty20 finals

Jordan Taylor was in the runs for Swardeston Picture: TIM FERLEY Archant

Swardeston are one home win away from another appearance in the finals of the national Vitality Club Twenty20 competition.

Joe Gatting’s side play host to Slough in a regional showdown on Sunday (1pm), with the winners joining three other teams for a crack at the silverware at the County Ground in Derby on September 16.

Swardeston, who have won the competition twice before in 2010 and 2016, kept on course for a hat-trick last Sunday when they came through two matches at Potters Bar in Hertfordshire, seeing off Hornchurch by 92 runs before beating the hosts by five wickets.

The other three quarter-finals are Nantwich v Ormskirk, Bracebridge Heath v Hanging Heaton and Penzance v Roffey.

Before focusing on the shortest form of the game Swardeston have an important Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League match to play at Burwell and Exning on Saturday.

With a trip to leaders Sudbury coming up in a fortnight’s time, Gatting’s men will be aiming to keep the pressure firmly on with another win. They are currently 40 points adrift of the defending champions, who are at home to Great Witchingham, with six rounds of matches still to be played.

At the other end of the table Bury St Edmunds gave their hopes of avoiding relegation a timely boost last weekend with a surprise win at Mildenhall, a result that will have had Norwich, Horsford and Vauxhall Mallards looking over their shoulders.

With the gap to Norwich now down to 49 points, and their Norfolk rivals only slightly better off, nothing can be taken for granted, with Saturday’s match between Norwich and Horsford at Ingham now having an extra edge to it. Mallards are away to Frinton.

Norfolk Under-14s lost their latest ECB match against Kent.

Norfolk made 228, man-of-the-match Freddie Fairey finishing five short of a century, but it was a total that the opposition were able to chase down.

Whilst all the Norfolk bowlers did well, it was good to see spinners Cameron Graveling (10-2-40-2), Harry De-Coteau Spring (10-0-45-2) and Charlie Barber (4-0-21-1) take centre stage.

The business end of the season is fast approaching and that means plenty of teams with finals to look forward to.

Full details of the Carter/Naco Cup line-up have been announced, with the very last Carter Cup Final between Great Witchingham and Vauxhall Mallards on Bank Holiday Monday taking centre stage.

The full list is: August 12: Carter NACO Shield (40 overs), Dereham v Hethersett and Tas Valley - Dereham, 12.30pm, Clinton Strickland, Chris Palmer; August 26 - Carter NACO Cup (50), North Runcton v Old Buckenham - Acle, 11am, Bob Eagleton, Andy Franks; August 27 - Carter Cup (50), Great Witchingham v Vauxhall Mallards - Manor Park (11am), Peter Sadler, James MacArthur; September 2: Lady Mary Trophy (40) - Diss v Sheringham - Manor Park (12), Steve Utting, Nick Payne.

The Mid-Norfolk League’s big day is at Sprowston CC on Bank Holiday Monday (1pm). Swaffham and Ashmanhaugh Wanderers meet in the Challenge Cup and Martham and Snettisham in the Broke Cup.