Swardeston march on in Vitality Club Twenty20 competition

Jordan Taylor was in the runs for Swardeston Picture: TIM FERLEY Archant

Swardeston moved a step closer to another appearance at the national finals of the Vitality Club Twenty20 competition after two impressive performances in Hertfordshire.

The two-time winners reached next weekend’s regional finals by seeing off Hornchurch and hosts Potters Bar and now need two more wins to book their place at the County Ground at Derby on September 16.

Joe Gatting’s side got off to a flying start by making 200-8 against Hornchurch. Brothers Jordan and Callum Taylor laid the foundations by putting on 113 for the first wicket, with Jordan making 76 and Callum 70. An excellent display with the ball followed, with Tom Oxley producing the outstanding figures of 4-1-10-3 and Gatting weighing in with 3-13 as Hornchurch were dismissed for 108.

In the final Callum Taylor look 4-11 and Peter Lambert 3-19 as Potters Bar were all out for 135. Swardeston then got home by five wickets with 11 balls to spare, Stephen Gray top scoring with 32 and Lambert (22 not out) and Freddie Ruffell (15 not out) completing the job.