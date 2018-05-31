Swardeston continue to chase silverware on two fronts

Jack Newby on the attack for Norwich during their EAPL match against Mildenhall at Postwick on Saturday Picture: TIM FERLEY Archant

Swardeston will be hoping for a favour from one of their neighbours at the weekend as they continue their quest to chase down East Anglian Premier League leaders Sudbury.

Joe Gatting’s side closed the gap to 40 points last weekend when they came through a tough encounter at Bury St Edmunds by four wickets while their rivals were drawing a rain-affected game at Frinton.

Swardeston are at home to Copdock on Saturday while Sudbury travel to Manor Park to take on Horsford.

Elsewhere Vauxhall Mallards take on Burwell and Exning at Halvergate, Great Witchingham host Frinton and Norwich travel to Cambridge Granta.

On Sunday Swardeston hit the road to compete in the regional final of the Vitality Twenty20 competition, after being thwarted by the weather last Sunday.

They take on Hornchurch in the second game of the day at Potters Par, with the winners playing either the hosts or Osterley for a place in the national quarter-finals.