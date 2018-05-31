Search

Advanced search

Swardeston continue to chase silverware on two fronts

PUBLISHED: 08:21 03 August 2018

Jack Newby on the attack for Norwich during their EAPL match against Mildenhall at Postwick on Saturday Picture: TIM FERLEY

Jack Newby on the attack for Norwich during their EAPL match against Mildenhall at Postwick on Saturday Picture: TIM FERLEY

Archant

Swardeston will be hoping for a favour from one of their neighbours at the weekend as they continue their quest to chase down East Anglian Premier League leaders Sudbury.

Joe Gatting’s side closed the gap to 40 points last weekend when they came through a tough encounter at Bury St Edmunds by four wickets while their rivals were drawing a rain-affected game at Frinton.

Swardeston are at home to Copdock on Saturday while Sudbury travel to Manor Park to take on Horsford.

Elsewhere Vauxhall Mallards take on Burwell and Exning at Halvergate, Great Witchingham host Frinton and Norwich travel to Cambridge Granta.

On Sunday Swardeston hit the road to compete in the regional final of the Vitality Twenty20 competition, after being thwarted by the weather last Sunday.

They take on Hornchurch in the second game of the day at Potters Par, with the winners playing either the hosts or Osterley for a place in the national quarter-finals.

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Where would you put a giant decorated lighthouse?

The lighthouse will be auctioned for charity. Picture: SUPPLIED BY GARY DICKENSON

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Michael Bailey
Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Blades, blunders and Klose – and all with Hodgey

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Norwich City Podcast reviews the Canaries' defeat at Sheffield United and all the latest discussion points surrounding the club.

Opinion: Matthew Howman: So what’s not working for Norwich City – the players, the analysis... or both?

Matthew Howman
A frustrated Daniel Farke during the defeat at Bramall Lane Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Poll: Should Norwich City consider selling Timm Klose?

David Freezer
Canaries defender Timm Klose is being linked with Hannover Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Chris Goreham: Norwich City away days are fine – if you can stomach them

Chris Goreham
Norwich City fans at Carrow Road will have a big part to play come the Canaries' next two games. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ligue One hotshot in Canaries sights?

Norwich City have been linked with Ligue 1 striker Julio Tavares Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City paint away changing room pink to lower opponents’ testosterone

Stuart Webber, Norwich City's sporting director, has revealed the unusual pink changing rooms plan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It’s been a topsy-turvy few weeks’ – Canaries loan Husband to League One side until January

James Husband has left Norwich City on loan, joining Fleetwood until January Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists