Swaffham Town 8 Needham Market Res 0: Pedlars hit goal trail in league return

Joe Jackson fires for goal during Swaffhams 8-0 victory on Saturday Picture: EDDIE DEANE Archant

Swaffham Town got back to winning ways in impressive style on Saturday with an 8-0 victory over Needham Market Reserves at Shoemakers Lane.

The Pedlars’ account was opened by Dean Miller in the ninth minute as he headed home from 10 yards from a Nick Castellan corner.

Ryan Pearson got his first goal just four minutes later, side-footing a spilt Joe Jackson shot from eight yards, and Jackson made it three on 26 minutes with a shot across goal into the left hand bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Swaffham’s fourth came from the penalty spot, Kyle Plumb getting his first of the season, smashing the ball into the roof of the net after Needham had been reduced to 10 men for a deliberate hand ball on the goal line. Castellan made it five a minute before half-time, netting into the right hand bottom corner from 12 yards.

The Pedlars quickly made it 6-0 after being awarded an early second half corner, Pearson heading home from Vincent’s delivery to claim his brace.

Not to be outdone, Castellan got his second in the 62nd minute, dribbling across the box in front of goal, avoiding two challenges and firing home from 14 yards. The final goal came a minute into added time, Vincent with his fourth assist, a corner perfectly weighted to the back post for Matthew Gilchrist to head in across goal.

The win was a timely boost for Swaffham’s after the previous week’s FA Cup exit and left them with six points from three games in Thurlow Nunn League Division One North ahead of Saturday’s trip to

Cornard.

Swaffham Reserves started their Anglian Combination campaign on Wednesday evening away to Bradenham Wanderers Reserves. They went down 2-1 despite having most of the play and several opportunities that should have been converted. Captain Sam Loomes got the consolation goal for the Pedlars. They are home this Wednesday evening to Heacham (7.30pm) and away on Saturday to Beccles Caxton.

There are lots of fresh faces in the Under-18 squad this season but Young Pedlars made short work of their Fakenham rivals with an impressive performance and a magnificent seven goals.

Thomas Wagg scored an impressive hat-trick on his Thurlow Nunn, North Division debut while Brandon Tuttle, Conner Germaney, Jak Uppington and Harvey Neale also hit the target.