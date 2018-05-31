Search

King’s Lynn 49, Belle Vue 41: Stars turn on the power to sink Aces

PUBLISHED: 22:29 08 August 2018 | UPDATED: 22:37 08 August 2018

Niels-Kristian Iversen lead from the front to sink Belle Vue. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Niels-Kristian Iversen inspired King’s Lynn to a quickfire double over Belle Vue in a tense 49-41 victory on Wednesday to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Iversen followed up his paid 16 in Monday’s 46-44 win over the same opponents in the north-west with another vital paid 12 contribution down the stretch, after the visitors threatened to turn the tables on Dale Allitt’s side.

The Stars led by just two with two heats left but Thomas Jorgensen edged a vital heat 14 before Iversen and British U21 champion Robert Lambert were awarded a 5-1 to wrap up a fifth consecutive home win.

Lynn’s Aussie racer Ty Proctor admitted it was a ‘massive’ win after the home side held their nerve.

Proctor said: “We expected it to be hard we had to dig deep to get the win. We were solid throughout and all the boys delivered.

“Max Fricke was awesome all night and we just had to keep edging ahead and we just did enough. Every win is vital at this stage of the season. We can’t afford any slip-ups but the last two results against Belle Vue are massive.”

The Aces showed they were up for revenge right from the off with Craig Cook taking heat one and Robert Lambert surprisingly stranded at the back.

However the home side gradually chipped away to grab a decent advantage and went six-up after a first win in heat 10.

But, just as the Stars did in Manchester on Monday night, Belle Vue threw in the big guns and it paid off with the excellent Fricke teaming up with Cook to grab a maximum and right back into the contest.

Only two points remained the lead until a vital heat 14 4-2 when Jorgensen passed Mark Riss the open up a crucial four-point lead going into the huge decider.

Once again the powerhouse pairing of Lambert and Iversen delivered in some style. They produced a big 5-1 over the previously unbeaten Fricke to secure a massive home win and leave play-off-seeking rivals Belle Vue with no points at all.

• STARS: Niels-Kristian Iversen 11+1, Thomas Jorgensen 8+2, Erik Riss 8, Robert Lambert 7+3, Michael Palm Toft 7+2, Ty Proctor 7, Simon Lambert 1.

• ACES: Max Fricke 16, Craig Cook 8+1, Dan Bewley 8, Mark Riss 6, Steve Worrall 2, Rohan Tungate 1+1, Damian Drozdz 0.

Live

