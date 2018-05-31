Search

Planters sign former Peterborough and Norwich City striker

PUBLISHED: 12:05 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:05 01 August 2018

Danny Crow, pictured in action for Mildenhall last season, has joined Norwich United Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM

Danny Crow, pictured in action for Mildenhall last season, has joined Norwich United Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM

Richard Marsham - RMG Photography Tel - 07798 758711

Norwich United have bolstered their front-line with the signing of former Peterborough United and Lowestoft Town striker Danny Crow.

The 32-year-old striker spent last season with Mildenhall at the same level as the Planters, Bostik League Division One North, but will join the Blofield-based side on their return to the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties Premier Division.

Joint managers Garth Good and Dan Goffin have brought the forward in ahead of Saturday’s opening league game of the season at home to Whitton United. Crow made over 300 appearances in the professional game, scoring more than 80 goals having made four substitute appearances for boyhood club Norwich City before his release in 2005.

The Planters have also signed midfielders Sam Pledger and George Watts-Sturrock from Dereham and Bradenham respectively, as well as former Canaries academy players Jordan Forbes and Linton Garrod.

