parkrun round-up: Good Evans! Marc leads bumper field home at Gorleston

Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 11th August 2018. Photo: Richard Knibb Richard Knibb

Weekly round-up focuses on the impressive turnout at Gorleston whilst Lowestoft, King’s Lynn and Thetford also feature. Run Anglia editor Mark Armstrong reports

King’s Lynn

Ryston Runners’ John Hopgood was first through the finishers’ funnel at King’s Lynn on Saturday in 17:29.

He was 11 seconds ahead of Ryston Runners’ team-mate Nicholas Bensley in 17:40 with Darren Easter (Dereham Runners AC) third in 18:13.

Marie French was first female in 18:46 whilst Sara Eames enjoyed her first taste of the event as second lady in 19:03. Melissa Neal (March AC) was third in 20:13.

Volunteers: Claire ANDERSON, Jane ASHBY, Shaun DAVIES, Charlotte DIXON, Andy DOYLE, Maria Frances FRARY, Claire GAYTON, Andrew GREEN, James HORNIGOLD, Darryl MALLET, Clare MALLET, Carl MANNING, Linus MARRAY-WOODS, Stephen MICKELBURGH, Daniel MOORE, Grace MUNSON, George MUNSON, James MUNSON, Suzanne PEMBERY, Mike PEMBERY, Joseph PEMBERY, Fabia POLLARD, Lisa PYATT, Matt PYATT, Jo SEDGLEY, Matthew THROWER, Trudy WALKER, Gary WALKER

Lowestoft

More than 300 parkrunners took to Lowestoft on Saturday as they were led home by Ipswich Harriers’ Sam Stevens in 17:27.

Nick Roper (Bungay Black Dog RC) was second in 17:35 with Jamie Besford setting a new personal best of 18:41 in third.

Sophie Olejnik was first female in 21:17 with Anne-Marie Falgate setting a new PB in second place of 23:20. Rebecca Lawler (Lowestoft Road Runners) was third in 23:44.

Michael Broxup and Dan Wright celebrated their 100th parkruns in 23:08 and 24:59 respectively whilst Louise Harrod (26:10) and Sarah Lake (26:44) clocked up their centuries. Gary Tuttle (Team Dunerunner) and George Vallance enjoyed their 50th events in 22:28 and 23:06 respectively.

Volunteers: Patrica CRITCHLOW, Lynette CULVERWELL, Stuart DEWELL, John FAWCETT, Linda HUNT, Adrian KING, Chris MATTHEWS, Jessica MILNER, Tony MORLEY, Gary PEMBROKE, Alan RICHARDSON, Steven ROFFE, Deborah SWANN, Kirsten WARFDALE, Sue WOOLNOUGH

Gorleston

Gorleston enjoyed an impressive turnout of 386 runners as Marc Evans (Great Yarmouth Road Runners) took first place in 17:43.

Jason Snowling set a new personal best of 18:37 in second place with youngster Billy Girling third in 18:39.

Nikki Maxham (Gosport Road Runners) enjoyed her visit to Gorleston as she came in as first female in 19:50 with Amelia Webber (Beccles & Bungay Harriers) second in 20:47. Junior runner Aoife Mooney (Mounts Bay Harriers) was third in 21:27.

Both Tim Appleton (Razzers Runners) and Julie Fletcher ran their 200th events in 25:27 and 30:42 respectively. Anna Kirkham notched up her 100th parkrun in 23:57.

Volunteers: Laurice Nathalie ABEL, Rachel ALLEN, Elizabeth ALLEN, Roger ANDREWS, Melanie APPLEGATE, Dawn APPLETON, Pat ARNELL, Bob ARNELL, Peter BANNATYNE, Linda CARTER, Sean DUNN, Karen GEDGE, Chris HARBORD, Darren HONOUR, Melanie HOWELL, Richard KNIBB, Phillip LAURIER, Nick OVERY, Michael PAINE, Larli SMITH, Albert William James SPONG, Carole SPONG, Chris TYRRELL, Chuck WEIGAND, Brenda WILKINSON, Sarah WITHINGTON, Jean WITHINGTON

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 11th August 2018. Photo: James Munson King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 11th August 2018. Photo: James Munson

Thetford

Daniel Middleton (Norwich Road Runners) was first at Thetford in 17:46 on Saturday.

Luyuyo Mfazwe set a new personal best in second place of 18:10 whilst youngster Andrew Buckley was third in 19:05.

Vicky Penn (Smiley Paces) was first female in 20:35 with Natalie King second in 20:53. Sabine Schaefer (Thetford AC) was third in 21:36.

John Bellotti enjoyed his 200th parkrun in 27:01 whilst Giles Macrow (Newmarket Joggers) and Colin Jenkins (Newham & Essex Beagles AC) notched up their 100th events in 22:13 and 33:41 respectively.

Volunteers: Tavis AC GIBSON, Mitchell BROTT, Gordon CHAPMAN, Mick COLLEDGE, Richard FURNESS, Corey HAMILTON, Geoffrey HERSCHELL, Kacy HUDDLESTON, Pamela MORRIS, Sharon NASH, Michael PALMISANO, Ignacio SANDOVAL, Christopher SILER, Vincent SLUPECKI, Brandon STANLEY, Jean STEWART, Melanie STURMAN, Ryan TAYLOR, Graham WADE

