parkrun round-up: Webb leaves his mark at Swaffham!

Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 18th August 2018. Photo: Richard Knibb Richard Knibb

Swaffham

Swaffham celebrated a milestone week with their 1,000th finisher.

Mark Webb came home in 13th in a time of 22:02 – and fittingly it was a personal best.

Howard Bailey (Dereham Runners) and Karen Rix (Norfolk Gazelles AC) led home the men and Ladies respectively among a field of 86 – of whom 36 were first timers and 15 recorded personal bests. Representatives of 13 different clubs took part.

Volunteers: Andrea A FLOYD, Andrew WHITE, Brian COOK, Carolyn WATTS, Cicely WHITE, Emma JERMEY, Julie IVE, Les SCOTT, Nicola TOWNSEND, Pamela MEDLOCK, Samantha SHELLEY, Shirley FREEZER, Stephen PENTLAND, Theodore WHITE, Tim ANGELL

Gorleston

Gorleston first-timer Ashley Chambers was first home at the weekend, the Doha Bay Running Club member finishing in 16 minute and 22 seconds. Bungay Black Dog Nick Roper was 61 seconds behind in a PB. Third was Great Yarmouth & District’s Tyler Bilyard eight seconds further back. First woman home was Liz Lewin, of Totley AC, in 21:31.

Volunteers: Albert William James SPONG, Anthony BLAKEMORE, Bob ARNELL, Carole SPONG, Chris HARBORD, Chuck WEIGAND, Darren ADAMS, Gary PILLAR, Hilary BALL, Jean WITHINGTON, Karen GEDGE, Larli SMITH, Madison CARVELL, Malcolm STEDMAN-JONES, Michael PAINE, Nick OVERY, Peter BANNATYNE, Phillip LAURIER, Richard KNIBB, Roger ANDREWS, Sam CARVELL, Samantha STEDMAN-JONES, Sarah WITHINGTON, Sean NEWBURY, Sean RYAN, Sue HURST, Terry HUBBARD

King’s Lynn

There was a good turnout including some waving the flag and in colourful outfits and wearing face paint, in support of the King’s Lynn & West Norfolk Pride 2018 Parade.

First across the line was Lynn first-timer Robert Chenery, from Ipswich Jaffa RC, in 16:16, followed by Wymondham AC’s Spencer Goodall in 16:48. Peter Holmes, from Ely Runners, was third in 17:11.

First lady across the line was Sally Ann Hurst, from Renegade Runners, in 20:46, with Hayley Hawes, from Ryston Runners, next in 22:25

Volunteers: Andrew BARRETT, Andy MOYLE, Bruce MCEWAN, Charlie PYATT, Dave CUMBRIDGE, David BRAMMER, David DIMECH, David John CHARMAN, Elliott SOWDEN, Emma LANGLEY, Gary WALKER, Ian MILBURN, Jane GREENWOOD, Jane LLOYD ASHTON, Jessica FRANKLIN, John COLLOP, Judith BERRY, Kevin HOWLETT, Matt PYATT, Michelle MEADS, Mike PEMBERY, Neil HARRIES, Pauline SPARROW, Salina CUMBRIDGE, Sharmila NAIR, Steve FRANKLIN, Sutton FRANKLIN, Trudy WALKER

Thetford

Bure Valley Harriers’ Philip Wright, competing at Thetford for the first time, led the field, finishing in 18:58, ahead of Kingsley Phillips in a PB 19:22. Third was Robert Davies, from Saltaire Striders, in 19:27. First lady home was Hannah Maher, from City of Norwich SAC, in 22:36, a new PB.

Volunteers: Allan TALBOT, Dave SANDERS, Desmonde TALBOT, Eddie THEAKER, Geoffrey HERSCHELL, Graham COLLIS, Graham WADE, Harrison BUNNING, Jane SMITH, Jeanette MCLOUGHLIN, Linda CUSACK, Martin GODFREY, Mick COLLEDGE, Sarah DAGLESS, Sharon NASH, Stephanie HUDSON, Steve WELLS, Sue COLLEDGE, Tavis AC GIBSON, Tony FRIEND, Trish WILLIAMS

Lowestoft

Ipswich Harrier Samuel Stevens’ time of 17:36 put him ahead of the field, but just 18 seconds ahead of Norwich Road Runners’ Simon Wright. Sean Jermy, from Great Yarmouth Road Runners was third in 18:07, with Susan Bryan the leading lady finisher in 21:55, four seconds ahead of Zoe Chase, who was a second in front of Katy Dickinson.

Volunteers: Adrian KING, Arron MCKOY, Gary PEMBROKE, Gary TUTTLE, Jessica MILNER, John FAWCETT, John JERVIS, Linda JERVIS, Patrica CRITCHLOW, Rob FAWCETT, Robin JONES, Stuart DEWELL

