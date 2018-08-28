Norwich Sunday League won’t play second fiddle to alternative events warns official

Action from the game between new teams Felthorpe (green/white) and Salhouse Picture: Steve Brown Archant

A leading Norwich Sunday League official has warned teams that match call-offs will not be tolerated.

The league season began at the weekend, but even so a number of games did not go ahead because of competing events.

Norwich City were involved in a noon East Anglian derby showdown at Ipswich, while the Norfolk Showground hosted the Sundown Festival.

However, league secretary Ben Casey insists football comes first.

“Despite this being the first week of the season, we had games called off this weekend mainly because of the fact that Norwich were playing 40 miles away or because of a music festival,” said Casey, who added that clubs are given the option when the derby is at Carrow Road. “Two teams wanted to call off and were warned that they would be charged – as will the other teams that called off – but got a side together and both won. As a league we cannot and will not arrange our season around other events, it’s nonsense to think otherwise.

“People sign up to play on a Sunday morning and a lot of time and effort by league and club officials to ensure they have somewhere to play, and the disrespect shown by some will not be tolerated.”

The first day of action in the Evening News- and Macron Sports-sponsored league produced some interesting results.

In the Premier Division, Hewett Old Boys hit the ground running as four goals from Craig Bussons plus others from Callum Speck (2) Ashley Smith, Ben Potts and Dom Dodds saw them beat fellow promoted side The Middle Green 9-2.

Horsford FC had a 5-2 home win over Farmhouse, whilst last season’s runners-up Acle Rangers took the lead at Poringland Wanderers who, despite missing a penalty, grabbed a point thanks to a Dan Cook equaliser.

Sam Hanner was the Hethersett Athletic hero as he found the back of the net four times as his side beat Norman Wanderers 5-2 in Division One. Nathan Cotton was the other scorer. Aslacton won 4-1 at Barracks, while last season’s Division Two champions Woolpack beat Brooke Res by the same score. Despite a goal from Pete Williams, Windmill Wanderers went down 3-1 at home to Drayton Dazzlers.

MC Rovers will be happy with their first game of the season as they won 6-1 at Newsman Celtic in Division Two.

Hempnall also began the season with a win, 3-1 at home to Dynamo FC. A double from J Billing ensured that FC Viking took three points from their game at East Tuddenham. Norman Wanderers A and DCS Rapid drew 1-1.

In Division Three, Easton had a good 3-1 win at AG Athletic, whilst Eaton Park Corinthians overcame Sporting Iceni by the same score. There was a good victory for Watton United as they beat Aylsham Sunday 3-2 and there were goals for Hewett (2) and Duarte as FC Viking Res drew 3-3 with Woodton United. Cellar House and Rackheath Rangers drew 2-2.

In Division Four, a new club but with an old name, Salhouse Rovers, started with a 7-1 win at fellow newcomers Felthorpe. Moose Park Rangers scored three without reply at home to Yelverton and Cringleford also hit three as they beat Long Stratton U21s.