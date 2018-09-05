Search

West Bromwich Albion move to the front of the queue for City legend

05 September, 2018 - 11:53
Wes Hoolahan is on trial at West Brom. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Wes Hoolahan could be coming up against Norwich City later this season with West Brom interested in signing the former Republic of Ireland international.

Hoolahan, who left the Canaries this summer after making 352 appearances, is training with the Baggies as manager Darren Moore is keen to have a closer look at the 36-year-old.

West Brom, who beat Norwich 4-3 in the Championship at Carrow Road last month, have been on the lookout for a creative midfielder but reportedly failed in a deadline deal for Blackburn Rovers’ ace Bradley Dack. If Hoolahan does sign for the Midlands side he could line up against his former employers when Norwich go to The Hawthorns on Saturday, January 12.

Hoolahan has been biding his time in choosing his next club with a number of clubs interested in his services.

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson had been interested while Hoolahan trained with Joey Barton’s Fleetwood Town last month. It is also understood that Peterborough were keen to sign him.

However, it now appears that West Brom have moved into pole position for Hoolahan, who bade an emotional farewell to City supporters at the end of last season when he scored in a 2-1 win over Leeds United.

Opinion: It’s Oliveira’s job to show Farke he can be reintegrated at City

David Freezer
Nelson Oliveira has not played for Norwich City since the final game of last season, a 5-1 loss at Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: Our Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show LIVE tonight with TNC & Vital Norwich

Michael Bailey
The latest edition of our weekly Norwich City fanzine, The PinkUn Show, debates the latest Canaries action, their derby point and what's on the horizon.

Opinion: LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Ipswich points, cup and Colney progress, Russ out and break time

Michael Bailey
The latest PinkUn Norwich City Podcast takes a point off Ipswich and runs all the way back to Cardiff, to reminisce about Dennis Srbeny's star turn. All that and more from Michael, Paddy and David.

Opinion: Chris Goreham: All good things come to an end but thankfully it wasn’t on Sunday

Chris Goreham
Alex Tettey's keeps a close eye on Ipswich's Jordan Spence. Picture: Steve Waller

Rapid rise continuing for Canaries prospect Aarons after derby debut

David Freezer
Max Aarons made his league debut for Norwich City during Sunday's game at Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

