LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Leeds, Farke, Krul, deadline day and derby time

PUBLISHED: 18:13 27 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:13 27 August 2018

The latest edition of the PinkUn Podcast sees the crew review Norwich City's Leeds defeat and take a gulp before looking ahead to trips to Cardiff and derby day at Ipswich Town.

The latest edition of the PinkUn Podcast sees the crew review Norwich City's Leeds defeat and take a gulp before looking ahead to trips to Cardiff and derby day at Ipswich Town.

Listen to the latest edition of the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast, as we discuss the Canaries action against Leeds and Preston, plus what’s to come at Cardiff, Ipswich and much more besides.

It’s was a little too early in the season for such a substantial reality check – but this is exactly what Norwich City got.

The Canaries may have picked up their first win of the 2018-19 EFL Championship season against Preston in midweek – but a 3-0 hammering by Leeds United at the weekend made sure the positivity didn’t last long.

And now the prospect of a long Carabao Cup trip to Premier League Cardiff, before the return of the East Anglian derby at Portman Road, is starting to hit home.

PinkUn Show host Michael Bailey is joined by chief Canaries correspondent Paddy Davitt and head of news at Archant Norfolk, Ian Clarke, to pick through City’s week.

The pod also dishes out its weekly Gongs and takes your questions and comments in Mailbag.

