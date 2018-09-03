Search

LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Ipswich points, cup and Colney progress, Russ out and break time

03 September, 2018 - 16:55
The latest PinkUn Norwich City Podcast takes a point off Ipswich and runs all the way back to Cardiff, to reminisce about Dennis Srbeny's star turn. All that and more from Michael, Paddy and David.

The latest PinkUn Norwich City Podcast takes a point off Ipswich and runs all the way back to Cardiff, to reminisce about Dennis Srbeny's star turn. All that and more from Michael, Paddy and David.

Listen to the latest edition of the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast, as we discuss the Canaries’ Ipswich point, Cardiff cup win and much more besides.

The record East Anglian derby run continues – and that is the only thing that mattered. Pretty much. Maybe.

The Canaries made it 11 games unbeaten against their fiercest rivals, but the 2018-19 EFL Championship picture so far remains a tricky one to stomach for both of East Anglia’s big sides.

PinkUn Show host Michael Bailey is joined by chief Canaries correspondent Paddy Davitt and fellow reporter David Freezer to pick through City’s week – including Carabao Cup success in Cardiff and Russell Martin’s departure.

The pod also dishes out its weekly Gongs and takes your questions and comments in Mailbag.

During the domestic season our reporters will be on the scene at each and every Norwich City first-team game.

