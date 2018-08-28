The Norwich City Debate: Join Paddy and Michael from 1pm

The traveling Norwich City fans enjoy their latest East Anglian derby with Ipswich Town at Portman Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Norwich City correspondents Paddy Davitt and Michael Bailey answer your questions in our latest pinkun.com online debate.

In our regular online question and answer session, our Canaries reporters discuss the latest Norwich City action, speculation and big talking points surrounding the club.

The debate is open for 45 minutes each week through the season from 1pm over at pinkun.com/debate – where you can also review the discussion after the event by scrolling down the window below.

Sunday’s East Anglian derby saw the Canaries maintain their unbeaten run against Ipswich Town – but the game did little to comfort a sticky start for both clubs.

With the transfer window now shut until the new year and the first international break of the season upon us, there is no shortage of current City talking points.

Daniel Farke’s squad resume action on Saturday, September 15 with a visit from Tony Pulis’ big spending promotion contenders Middlesbrough (3pm).

