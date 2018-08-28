Norwich City transfer rumours: Holstein Kiel keen to rebuff Canaries interest in Kingsley Schindler

Sporting director Stuart Webber is keen to bring Holstein Kiel winger Kingsley Schindler to Carrow Road. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Norwich City are tracking Holstein Kiel winger Kingsley Schindler.

The 25-year-old has been on the Canaries’ radar all summer but it is understood the club are keen to reduce the size of their squad before making a move.

It is therefore one that may have to wait until January although there is the possibility City could complete a loan deal before Friday’s 5pm deadline and make the deal permanent in the new year.

They could find resistance from Holstein Kiel though with the Bundesliga 2 side keen to keep hold of the player.

The German side lost top scorer Marvin Ducksch over the summer with the one-time City target going back to parent club St Pauli before completing a permanent move to Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Earlier this summer boss Tim Walter insisted Schindler wouldn’t be sold despite attracting interest from several clubs, most notably Hamburg, after scoring 12 goals in 33 appearances last season.

“Of course, Kingsley Schindler would like to play in the Bundesliga, I understand that too,” said Walter earlier this summer. “But the discussion about our players is over, that is not negotiable. Around this framework, we want to bring fresh blood, rejuvenate the squad purposefully. “

Schindler has made 68 appearances for Kiel after joining in 2016, scoring 24 goals.

He started his career with Concordia before moving to TSG Neustrelitz in 2012. A move to Hoffenheim’s second team followed and after impressing here he moved on to Kiel.