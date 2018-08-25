Search

‘We all need to look at ourselves’ – Norwich City skipper far from happy after Leeds lesson

PUBLISHED: 00:56 26 August 2018 | UPDATED: 00:56 26 August 2018

Grant Hanley rises for a header but can't force an early Norwich City boost. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Grant Hanley rises for a header but can't force an early Norwich City boost. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Grant Hanley admitted Norwich City could have no complaints as the early Championship pace-setters Leeds United ran out comfortable winners at Carrow Road.

This term’s City skipper was left unhappy with the Canaries’ efforts, especially after slipping to a 2-0 half-time lead as United found two goals in the space of five first-half minutes.

“Obviously we are really disappointed with the result,” said Hanley. “We knew exactly what was coming, exactly what to expect and to come away with a result like that, we’re really disappointed.

“I felt we started the game well and we were on the front foot like we spoke about beforehand, and we had a couple of chances early doors.

“But similar to West Brom, we let them into the game and to go in 2-0 down at half-time was tough to take – but we could only blame ourselves.

“There were no excuses and I don’t think we can say we were unlucky. It’s not the first time this has happened – that we’ve started well and been on top of teams and decent sides – and then let them back in the game and end up really disappointed

“For me, it’s hard to analysis this and put into works in terms of how I’m feeling, but I do think we all need to look at ourselves.

“It’s difficult to put the cheap goals right. But I think the main point is however we find it, we need to grind that big old grit and determination.

“It’s the Championship and it’s tough. Games are like this every week. You look round the corner every week and it’s another tough now. But I think we’ve got to find it within ourselves, within the group, show a bit more resilience and when we’re on top of teams, score goals and get the other side.

“Or if they are on top of us, be more resilient and stay in the game”

Live

