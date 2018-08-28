Norwich City come up short in derby day experience

Alex Tettey - City's most experienced derby day player

Norwich City will step out at Portman Road on Sunday with arguably one of the least experienced derby day squads in recent history.

Timm Klose celebrates his late equaliser against Ipswich at Carrow Road last season

Daniel Farke’s available playing staff – that’s minus the likes of the out-of-favour Russell Martin and Nelson Oliveira plus injured players – can muster just one derby goal and a total of 25 appearances between them.

That as many derby days as Ipswich’s John Wark managed and just two more than legendary Canaries goalkeeper Kevin Keelan accrued.

Ipswich, on the other hand, look to have available a squad with a total of 44 appearances – and thyree goals – between them.

Of City’s 25 appearances, almost a third have been taken by one man, midfielder Alex Tettey.

The now-departed Wes Hoolahan celebrates putting Norwich City ahead in their Championship play-off semi-final against Ipswich in May 2015

The former Norwegian international has faced Ipswich seven times in his six years at City.

That included, of course, the dramatic play-off semi-finals clashes between the bitter rivals in 2014-15, when the Canaries saw off the Tractorboys before beating Middlesbrough in the play-off final to earn a place in the Premier League.

It was their demise in the top flight, and Alex Neil’s failure to conjure up an instant return, which led to the restructuring of the club’s management system, and the entrance of sporting director Stuart Webber and, later, Farke.

Of the current likely squad members for the trip to Portman Road, only 12 have made a derby appearance - and only central defender Timm Klose has been on the scoresheet in a derby, and that was in the final minute of the last game between the teams, which ended 1-1 at Carrow Road in February.

Ipswich keeper Bartosz Bialkowski makes a great save from a free-kick by James Maddison at Carrow Road last season

Klose is the second most experienced derby day player, with four appearances, while Ivo Pinto has two, and Christoph Zimmermann and Grant Hanley have two apiece.

Those with a single derby day appearance are: Michael McGovern, Jamal Lewis, Moritz Leitner, Marco Stiepermann, Tom Trybull, ONel Hernandez and Dennis Srbeny, the latter two as a sub.

City’s Derby day appearances

Luke Chambers celebrates after scoring at Norwich last season

7 Alex Tettey

4 Timm Klose*

3 Ivo Pinto

2 Christoph Zimmermann, Grant Hanley

1 Michael McGovern, Jamal Lewis, Moritz Leitner, Marco Stiepermann, Tom Trybull, Onel Hernandez, Dennis Srbeny

* Goal

In contrast, Ipswich have a much more experienced squad, even accounting for the fact their manager has been in place for just a few weeks.

Midfielders Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse have each appeared in eight East Anglian derbies – but despite that experience, there is one vital ingredient missing from Town’s squad - not one of them has finished on a winning side in a derby.

Town Derby day appearances

8 Luke Chambers*, Cole Skuse

7 Bialkowski

5 Freddie Sears

4 Jonas Knudsen**

3 Teddy Bishop

2 Jordan Spence, Grant Ward

1 Tristan Nydam, Myles Kenlock, Flynn Downes, Emyr Hughes, Dean Gerken,

* Goal