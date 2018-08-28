Search

Canaries ace nominated for PFA award after fine October

PUBLISHED: 11:37 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:39 05 November 2018

Timm Klose has been nominated for the PFA player of the month award for October. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Timm Klose has been nominated for the PFA Championship Player of the Month award for October.

Klose will be up against Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City), Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest), Jota (Birmingham City), Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) and Geoff Cameron (QPR). You can vote for the defender here.

The Swiss international was in excellent form for the Canaries, playing every minute of City’s five league games, including netting three times.

Klose, who is in the final year of his deal at Carrow Road, admitted recently that he came close to leaving the club in the summer with Hannover 96 keen on taking him back to Germany.

However, the prospect of helping bring through City’s youngsters helped convince him to stay.

“I was pretty close to a move but I spoke to the gaffer (Daniel Farke) and he convinced me that I have to stay, I have to help the young lads and that this season could be something big and we could achieve something,” he said.

“It gives me a lot of confidence when you have someone on the sideline who pushes you all the time; who even if I have a bad game, is always behind me and gives me that safety net to go out and play my game.

“So then you try to give something back and at the moment it is working out.

“In the end it’s up to me – I can decide if I want to go or stay. Of course it was a difficult situation for me in the summer because the offer was there and I’m not the youngest player anymore, so I have to think about my future.

“But when I had the chats with the gaffer and with Stuart (Webber), they were very positive, and in the end the decision to keep me in Norwich was maybe the right one.”

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Live

