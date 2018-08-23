Search

25 of the best images from City’s victory over Preston

23 August, 2018 - 07:01
Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates victory at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates victory at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City’s season was kick-started by a 2-0 home win over Preston last night – and now you can re-live the victory with some of our favourite images from the game.

A first Championship victory was secured after Teemu Pukki rode to the rescue with a fine finish in the 80th minute and Alex Tettey smashed home another seven minutes later.

A drab first half had finished 0-0, with City keeper Tim Krul making a vital save to deny Lukas Nmecha and Mo Leitner firing over tamely for the hosts just before the break.

Krul was again needed soon after half-time, denying a Callum Robinson header and the same player smashed against the bar in the 72nd minute after loose play from Tettey.

But it was Pukki with a classy left-footed striker finish, after a fine dart forward from Jamal Lewis, which spark Carrow Road into life before Tettey put the icing on the cake.

Tim Krul, Moritz Leitner and Tom Trybull given Alex Tettey a pat on the back after a difficult evening of Norwich City action for the Norwegian - albeit with a thrilling climax. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesTim Krul, Moritz Leitner and Tom Trybull given Alex Tettey a pat on the back after a difficult evening of Norwich City action for the Norwegian - albeit with a thrilling climax. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Christoph Zimmermann and Timm Klose embrace after Norwich City's 2-0 Championship win over Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesChristoph Zimmermann and Timm Klose embrace after Norwich City's 2-0 Championship win over Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

A big smile from Daniel Farke as he greets Preston counterpart Alex Neil before kick-off Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesA big smile from Daniel Farke as he greets Preston counterpart Alex Neil before kick-off Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Teemu Pukki tries to get past Preston's Ben Pearson Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesTeemu Pukki tries to get past Preston's Ben Pearson Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Teemu Pukki in aerial action Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesTeemu Pukki in aerial action Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Ben Marshall misses the target with a free-kick Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesBen Marshall misses the target with a free-kick Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Darnell Fisher keeps a close eye on City dangerman Onel HernandezDarnell Fisher keeps a close eye on City dangerman Onel Hernandez

Timm Klose heads for goal Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesTimm Klose heads for goal Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Moritz Leitner rues a missed chance Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesMoritz Leitner rues a missed chance Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Moritz Leitner of Norwich and Teemu Pukki of Norwich at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesMoritz Leitner of Norwich and Teemu Pukki of Norwich at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Timm Klose of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesTimm Klose of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Ivo Pinto of Norwich and Ben Pearson of Preston North End clash during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesIvo Pinto of Norwich and Ben Pearson of Preston North End clash during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Callum Robinson of Preston North End and Emiliano Buendia of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesCallum Robinson of Preston North End and Emiliano Buendia of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Alan Browne of Preston North End and Onel Hernandez of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesAlan Browne of Preston North End and Onel Hernandez of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Alexander Tettey of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesAlexander Tettey of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Declan Rudd of Preston North End during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesDeclan Rudd of Preston North End during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesNorwich Head Coach Daniel Farke during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Louis Moult of Preston North End tries an overhead kick during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesLouis Moult of Preston North End tries an overhead kick during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Alexander Tettey of Norwich scores his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesAlexander Tettey of Norwich scores his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich has a shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesEmiliano Buendia of Norwich has a shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Ivo Pinto of Norwich and Ben Pearson of Preston North End in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesIvo Pinto of Norwich and Ben Pearson of Preston North End in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Jamal Lewis of Norwich and Darnell Fisher of Preston North End in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesJamal Lewis of Norwich and Darnell Fisher of Preston North End in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Teemu Pukki fired home City's first goal against Preston, beating former Norwich keeper Declan Rudd with a fine finish Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesTeemu Pukki fired home City's first goal against Preston, beating former Norwich keeper Declan Rudd with a fine finish Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke and Preston North End Manager Alex Neil shake hands at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesNorwich Head Coach Daniel Farke and Preston North End Manager Alex Neil shake hands at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

